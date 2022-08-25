More Than 100 Jobs, $40M Investment Likely Headed To Lubbock 

Two manufacturing projects will create a total of 133 new jobs and $41.6 million of capital investment in Lubbock, Texas.

Expansion projects by two manufacturing companies are likely to bring a total of 133 new jobs and $41.6 million in capital investment to Lubbock, TX, reports the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA).

WL Plastics Corporation is proposing to expand its existing operations in the City of Lubbock with construction of a second manufacturing facility at the Lubbock Rail Port. The company is North America’s largest manufacturer of high-performance polyethylene pipe.

The proposed expansion would seek to create up to 95 new jobs. As currently proposed, the initial estimated investment in the facility would be approximately $40 million.

“The experience with our current manufacturing operation in the City of Lubbock has been very positive,” said Mark Wason, CEO of WL Plastics. “Lubbock has proven to be a stable source of skilled labor and an ideal location for the efficient distribution of our products to major national markets. WL Plastics is excited at the prospect of further development and expansion in this important region.”

Elsewhere in Lubbock, TrueNorth Steel will invest $1.6 million to expand its manufacturing operations and create 38 jobs. The company has been a nationwide industry leader in quality manufactured and fabricated steel products for over 75 years.

“The growth TrueNorth Steel is experiencing in Lubbock reflects the strength of the manufacturing industry found here,” said Zeb Baird, director of site operations for TrueNorth Steel. “As a leader in our industry, it is paramount we do business in a location that meets our needs, and Lubbock continues to do so. We look forward to TrueNorth’s continued growth in Lubbock.”

LEDA announced both projects at a press conference on August 24.

“The announcement today further establishes Lubbock as a pro-business city,” commented John Osborne, CEO and president of LEDA. “With the continued creation of good paying jobs and significant investments being made into our local economy, Lubbock continues to be a reputable location for business owners, CEOs and working professionals to consider when looking to relocate or expand.”