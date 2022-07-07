Virginia Awards Workforce, Entrepreneurial, Site Development Grants

Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants totaling over $10 million will support regional economic growth through localities, public entities and private businesses.

The latest round of Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants totaling more than $10.2 million will support regional economic growth in the commonwealth. The grants will help fund 13 projects focused on expanding talent pipelines in key industries, strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems, and developing business-ready sites.

“GO Virginia is a critical tool for spurring innovation and inspiring regional collaboration for economic growth in the private, public and nonprofit sectors,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These projects will allow us to expand Virginia’s workforce development opportunities, strengthen our talent pipelines, and continue building a Commonwealth that works for all Virginians.”

Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 229 projects and awarded approximately $92.5 million to support regional economic development efforts.

This round of grants includes eight regional projects and five projects through GO Virginia’s Economic Resilience and Recovery Program. In addition, awarded projects will receive an additional $14.1 million in local and non-state resources.

“These innovative projects will allow partners to retain talent in their region, develop their existing workforce, and expand upon key industries while diversifying unique regional economies throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “GO Virginia provides crucial funding to achieve long-term economic growth and enables localities across Virginia to have the tools they need to thrive.”

“It is always exciting to see the way these projects will impact the growth and diversification of economies in each of these regions,” said GO Virginia Board Vice Chairman Todd A. Stottlemyer. “The hard work of our regional councils and partners to deliver economic impact across the Commonwealth is evident.”

The full list of 2022 per capita grant awards are listed here.

EAB To Expand, Create 206 New Jobs

In Henrico County, EAB will invest at least $6 million and add more than 200 jobs over the next five years. To facilitate that growth, the education research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions provider plans to relocate from two locations and consolidate its Richmond-based operations into a 70,000-square-foot space at the SunTrust Building on West Broad Street. EAB considered other existing company locations across the country for the project before choosing Virginia.

“EAB is deeply committed to the Richmond area, and we believe our long-term investment will serve Henrico County, the Greater Richmond community, and our growing employee base for many years to come,” said EAB President, Marketing and Enrollment Solutions, Chris Marett. “We are proud to have been recognized as one of the top workplaces in Richmond for each of the past six years, and providing a more flexible, hybrid workspace will strengthen our ability to attract and retain the local talent we need to continue helping our partner institutions meet the complex challenges facing the education sector.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $741,600 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“EAB has been a committed business partner in Virginia for more than 30 years, and we are thrilled to see its continued expansion and investment in Henrico County,” said Gov. Youngkin.” The firm’s success reinforces the importance of attracting and retaining a skilled workforce that is helping fulfill EAB’s mission to improve education and communities across the country.”

“EAB is a valuable employer in the Commonwealth, and we are pleased to support its growth and creation of 206 new jobs in Henrico County,” said Merrick. “The Greater Richmond region’s combination of world-class talent, stable business climate, competitive operating costs, and livability provides an ideal location for EAB to thrive, and we look forward to a continuing partnership.”

“We’re thrilled that EAB is expanding their operations in Henrico County and relocating to a new office space,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “Technology companies like EAB and other office users find Henrico County and Greater Richmond to be the perfect mix of low business costs yet high quality of life for their employees.”