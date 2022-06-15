The LEGO Group Picks Virginia For $1B Manufacturing Plant

The LEGO Group will invest more than $1 billion to construct a new U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia. The maker of the iconic LEGO building block toys will create over 1,760 new jobs at its new 1.7 million-square-foot precision manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park.

“We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links,” said Niels B. Christiansen, CEO, the LEGO Group. “We appreciate support for our ambition to build a carbon-neutral run facility and construct a solar park and are looking forward to building a great team with support from the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.”

Headquartered in Billund, Denmark, the LEGO Group’s products are sold in more than 130 countries. In 2021, Time included the company on its inaugural list of the Top 100 Influential Companies.

“The LEGO Group’s decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with this iconic company,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This transformational project will create more than 1,760 jobs and bolster Virginia’s manufacturing industry, which continues its renaissance with major investments by high-caliber corporate partners like the LEGO Group. Thank you to the Senate and House leadership in partnering with our team in this process.”

“The LEGO brand is a beloved brand for families across the world, their substantial investment and the creation of over 1,760 new jobs is a tremendous win for Virginia and Chesterfield County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth’s commitment to infrastructure, education, and workforce is paying dividends, and we are confident the company will benefit from these efforts as it ramps up its U.S. manufacturing plant. We are thrilled to welcome the LEGO Group to Virginia and look forward to the company’s growth in the Commonwealth and the U.S.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Chesterfield County, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. The LEGO Group will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of $56 million based on an investment of more than $1 billion and the creation of jobs estimated to be in excess of 1,760, as well as site development improvements estimated at up to $19 million.

Support for the LEGO Group’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners. The program accelerates new facility start-ups through recruitment and training services that are customized to a company’s products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

“Everything is indeed awesome about the LEGO Group selecting Greater Richmond—and specifically Chesterfield County—for their newest manufacturing facility,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President + CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “The LEGO Group’s combination of creativity and sustainable business practices is a perfect fit for our region and we’re happy to help them build for tomorrow.”

“The future economic impact of the LEGO Group’s U.S. manufacturing plant in Chesterfield County cannot be overstated, and we are thrilled to welcome this global household brand to Virginia,” said MEI Project Approval Commission Chair Senator Janet Howell. “Today’s announcement demonstrates that the Commonwealth is an ideal launch pad for major international companies entering the United States, and I commend the team that worked to ensure the LEGO Group selected Virginia. The MEI Commission is proud to play a role in this tremendous project that represents the LEGO Group’s newest chapter of growth.”