PepsiCo Opens $8.5M Warehouse, Distribution Facility In Georgia

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), has opened a new $8.5 million, 172,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Georgia. The full-scale distribution center in Commerce will create 50 new jobs to distribute almost six million cases of beverages per year, including Pepsi, MTN Dew, Gatorade, bubly, Aquafina, and Pure Leaf.

“This new facility is an integral next step in our recent expansion in the state of Georgia,” said Darcy Arata, Senior Vice President, Operations PBNA South Division. “Our Commerce facility will increase our capacity and productivity in the state, enabling PepsiCo to better service the needs of our customers across key counties in northern Georgia and give them the great beverages they love while creating job opportunities on the ground.”

“We are excited to welcome PepsiCo, one of the leading national brands, as the newest corporate citizen of Commerce,” said Mayor Clark Hill III. “We appreciate the investment in our city and in the lives of our residents.”

The announcement builds on last year’s $260 million expansion of the PBNA manufacturing facility in the City of Tucker, which has resulted in more than 425 new jobs. In the span of three years, PBNA, through its operating subsidiaries, has committed $268 million of capital in Georgia. PepsiCo currently employs 3,450 people across the state.