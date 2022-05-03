Pratt To Establish $200M Manufacturing & Innovation Center In Texas Pratt Industries will employ 150 workers to manufacture corrugated boxes and custom packaging at High Point 67 in Cedar Hill, TX.

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/05/pratt-establish-200m-manufacturing-innovation-center-texas/

Pratt Industries will employ 150 workers to manufacture corrugated boxes and custom packaging at High Point 67 in Cedar Hill, TX.



Pratt Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary Pratt Corrugated Holdings, Inc., will locate a Regional Manufacturing & Innovation Center at High Point 67 in Cedar Hill, TX. Pratt will be the primary tenant on the High Point 67 campus, occupying one million square feet and investing more than $200 million in equipment, inventory, and building improvements. Pratt’s Cedar Hill facility will employ 150 full-time workers to manufacture corrugated boxes and custom packaging solutions.

Pratt is America’s fifth largest corrugated packaging company and the world’s largest, privately-held producer of 100% recycled containerboard. The Georgia-based company operates an extensive Recycling Company to supply five of the most modern, 100% recycled paper mills in the country.

“We’re very honored to be in Cedar Hill and we’re committed to the great state of Texas – in fact this is our fifth box factory here,” said Anthony Pratt, executive chairman of Pratt Industries. “We have long prided ourselves on the fact that we employ 11,000 Americans in well-paying, green-collar manufacturing jobs and we have now invested in America to the value of $10 billion. Cedar Hill will be our 71st factory in the USA.”

“We are excited to partner with the city of Cedar Hill and its officials to open this state of the art facility and bring new, green collar jobs to the area,” said Mike Tansey, President of Pratt’s Southwest Converting Division.

Pratt plans to sponsor a training and development program in collaboration with the city and school district.

“Pratt believes in investing in our employees and the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Tansey. “We have a strong history of providing continuous education, apprenticeships and on-the-job training opportunities for our employees. This joint collaboration with Cedar Hill and the school district is a great opportunity for us to encourage and invest in the community’s young talent and to help them find meaningful employment and long term financial stability.”

High Point 67, located on S. US-67 south of Mount Lebanon Road, is a Class A logistics and manufacturing center with up to two million square feet on more than 180 acres. Developed by Hillwood Investment Properties, the project is expected to generate more than $200 million in capital investment and support the creation of hundreds of jobs in Cedar Hill. The project’s location provides excellent highway visibility and access, proximity to an abundant workforce, and easy connectivity to the region.

“The city’s partnership with Hillwood on the High Point 67 project is already bearing fruit for our community through significant capital investment and well-paying green-collar jobs,” said Mayor Stephen Mason. “I am thrilled to welcome Pratt Industries to Cedar Hill as a company that shares our values of community partnership and environmental sustainability. Pratt’s Regional Manufacturing and Innovation Center is one more example of opportunities growing naturally in Cedar Hill.”