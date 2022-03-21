The Last Word With Mark Williams, Strategic Development Group

By the BF Staff

From the January /February 2022 Issue

As 2022 gets underway, economic development and the process of selecting sites for industrial, distribution and headquarters facility investment remain the most important business activities in the United States and the world. The site selection process is ever dynamic—it always has been and always will be. Our nation’s navigation through Covid-19 and its economic impacts has made these activities even more critical to U.S. citizens and the health of the national economy.

The impacts of the pandemic and recovery are now especially fresh from a health and business perspective. However, in the longer view of history, Covid-19 will be simply another chapter, like previous major economic shocks including the recessions in 1929 and 2008 or World War II.

Although challenged in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. and global economy will continue to awaken and flourish in 2022. Site selection professionals will play an expanding role assisting corporations in their efforts to relocate, build and expand facilities to attack evolving market opportunities.