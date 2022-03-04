Texas: Emerson Expands In Round Rock, CyberLandr Moves To Austin

Stream It, Inc. has relocated its CyberLandr research and development facility to Austin, TX. The company is developing a prototype of CyberLandr, an innovative RV/camper designed for Tesla’s Cybertruck.

CyberLandr transforms Tesla’s Cybertruck into a mobile tiny home equipped with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, and office when deployed. This structure disappears completely within the bed (or “vault”) of the Cybertruck when stowed. This functionality results in zero additional aerodynamic drag, minimizing its effect on range. This also means that, unlike other RVs, Cybertruck with CyberLandr can access more places on and off-road — allowing it to fit in normal parking spaces, traverse drive-thrus, and fit in parking garages and home garages.

The move is another milestone in growth momentum for CyberLandr: In December, Stream It launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine that makes investment in CyberLandr available to everyone. Since the announcement, the crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $540,000, and CyberLandr preorders have grown to more than $110 million.

The new headquarters facility is located in south Austin, just six miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and nine miles from Tesla’s Austin headquarters and Gigafactory.

“Securing a location in Austin and continuing our equity crowdfunding campaign are essential steps in the development of CyberLandr,” said Stream It CEO and co-founder Lance King. “Making this move to Austin and into this facility, along with the investments we’re receiving through StartEngine, are allowing us to accelerate prototype development and testing.”

CyberLandr recently completed a 3,000-mile field test with its latest prototype and review by Sandy Munro and his team. Munro and Associates has a 30-year track record of helping companies reduce time-to-market R&D, engineering, and manufacturing costs.

Emerson Expands In Round Rock

Engineering, technology and software company Emerson will create at least 50 new jobs with its $9 million investment in Round Rock, TX. Located in Round Rock since 2011, Emerson helps manufacturers around the world optimize their operations for improved production, reliability and safety, as well as meet sustainability goals.

To support the project, the Round Rock Transportation and Economic Development Corporation and the City Council approved a Chapter 380 agreement. The agreement requires Emerson to invest at least $9 million in real property improvements and business personal property at its existing headquarters by the end of 2023. In addition, the company must hire 50 to 60 additional employees as a result of the proposed expansion and improvements by the end of the agreement.

“Emerson continues to be one of Round Rock’s largest employers and has been an essential community partner for more than a decade,” said Jordan Robinson, Interim President and CEO of the Round Rock Chamber. “We are thrilled that Emerson is committed to investing in its Round Rock headquarters to build a next-generation workspace and collaborative environment for its current and future employees.”

In consideration for Emerson meeting its obligations, economic incentive payments (EIPs) totaling $500,000 will be issued through the city’s Type B sales tax fund, divided into two payments made when the company is issued a building permit and Certificate of Occupancy. The agreement is performance-based and includes clawback provisions should Emerson not fulfill its obligations.

Round Rock also nominated Emerson for the Texas Enterprise Zone Program (EZP), which is a state sales and use tax refund program designed to encourage private investment and job creation. If selected by the state to participate in the program, the project must commit to hiring 35% economically disadvantaged individuals, veterans or enterprise zone residents for new or replacement personnel at the facility, for certified jobs over the next five years, due to being located outside of a designated enterprise zone.

“Emerson moved to Round Rock more than 10 years ago and has appreciated the long-term support and collaboration with the City of Round Rock and the business community here,” said Nathan Pettus, president of Emerson’s Process Systems and Solutions business. “We thank the City for this continued support of our capital investment plans that will help us attract and retain employees and grow our business in Round Rock.”