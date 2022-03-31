Macy's To Create 2,800 Jobs At North Carolina Fulfillment Center Macy's will invest more than $584 million to open a new e-commerce fulfillment center in China Grove, NC.

Macy’s, Inc. will invest $584.3 million to locate a new e-commerce fulfillment center in China Grove, NC. The largest job creation announcement in Rowan County history, the new facility will create nearly 2,800 jobs.

Macy’s is working with The Silverman Group of Basking Ridge, NJ to build the new 1.4 million-square-foot facility.

“We are excited to expand our supply chain into the great state of North Carolina and become a member of the China Grove community, as we continue to build and invest in our omnichannel retail ecosystem,” said Jodi Buhrman, vice president of process and engineering at Macy’s, Inc. “This new state-of-the-art facility will further enable us to serve our valued customers with added speed and efficiency and position us for long-term success as a leading omnichannel retailer. We look forward to bringing new, well-paying jobs and opportunities to the China Grove community when this new fulfillment center opens in 2024.”

Macy’s operates one of retail’s largest e-commerce businesses integrated with a nationwide footprint of stores and fulfillment centers. The company comprises three retail brands: Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.

“We are delighted to welcome Macy’s, Inc. and its state-of-the-art facility to North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “When you combine our robust transportation network with our skilled workforce and great quality of life, economic development wins like these will continue to be celebrated statewide.”

The state of North Carolina supported the project with a Job Development Investment Grant with an estimated value of $2.3 million, along with a commitment in customized training dollars through the NC Community College System. The North Carolina Department of Transportation will provide funding for road improvements along Highway 152.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners awarded the company an Economic Development Investment Grant, a performance-based incentive worth an estimated $27.2 million over 15 years. The Town of China Grove also supported the project with a performance-based Economic Development Investment Grant worth an estimated $22.4 million over 15 years.

“Macy’s, Inc.’s expansion into Rowan County is a culmination of the hard work to improve our economic competitiveness by our partners across the county,” commented Rowan EDC President Rod Crider. “To bring one of the most well-recognized brands in the country to Rowan County is a tremendous honor and we’ve enjoyed getting to work closely with their team the past few months. The Rowan EDC looks forward to a continued partnership as we welcome Macy’s, Inc. into Rowan. With more than 10 million square feet of industrial space under development along the I-85 corridor, this project win is a sign that Rowan has arrived on the national scene and that there are more big things to come.”

“We couldn’t be more honored and excited to welcome an iconic company like Macy’s, Inc. into Rowan County, and we look forward to supporting them in their continued growth in the years to come,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “We’re especially proud that this is the largest job creation announcement in our county history. The future of Rowan County has never been brighter.”