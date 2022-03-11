Greenberry Industrial To Create 100 Jobs In Louisiana The new Greenberry Industrial manufacturing facility will occupy a former Gulf Island Shipyard site on the Mermentau River in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Greenberry Industrial is converting a shipyard fabrication facility in Jefferson Davis Parish, LA into a manufacturing plant that will result in 100 new jobs. The Washington-based company is a fabricator and contractor serving a wide range of industrial markets.

“Greenberry Industrial is very excited about the expansion of our Gulf Coast operation into Jefferson Davis Parish,” said Greenberry CEO Jarrett Pugh. “We look forward to partnering with the community in growing our business, while investing in the Jennings site and hiring new Greenberry employees from the local area.”

The new plant will occupy the former Gulf Islands Shipyards facility located on 180 acres along the Mermentau River near Jennings. Greenberry will use the site to manufacture heavy industrial modules for petrochemical, maritime, energy, pulp and paper and high-tech semiconductor industries.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in an additional 144 indirect jobs, for a total of 244 new jobs in Louisiana’s Southwest Region. The company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“Greenberry Industrial’s arrival in Louisiana reinforces our standing as a prime location for advanced manufacturing business investment,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “This project continues Louisiana’s rural revitalization by bringing an underutilized site back into commerce and creating quality jobs in the process.”

Greenberry is investing $500,000 to retrofit the facility with updated equipment. Installation is underway, and hiring is expected to commence this monnth. The company anticipates site upgrades will be complete by the end of April, with commercial operations beginning soon after.

“Finding a tenant for the shipyard, getting the facility back into commerce, and bringing back quality, high-paying jobs to our parish has been one of my primary goals,” said Creed Romano, President and CEO of Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development. “We are fortunate to have Greenberry as a new corporate citizen in Jeff Davis and look forward to making them feel welcome in our community and working with them to ensure many years of success. We also thank our partners at Louisiana Economic Development for their assistance with this project. This is a great win for Jeff Davis Parish, our state, and Southwest Louisiana.”

“The Jeff Davis Police Jury is excited to welcome Greenberry Industrial to our parish,” said Jeff Davis Police Jury President Steve Eastman. “The company’s arrival will bring life back to the old shipyard which was a major employer in the parish since the mid 1950’s. Creating 100 new permanent full time jobs will boost the local economy and open employment opportunities for the citizens of the parish.”

“The SWLA Economic Development Alliance thanks Greenberry Industrial for establishing their operation in Jeff Davis Parish,” said George Swift, President and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance. “The jobs created and financial impact will help those in our region to find employment.”

