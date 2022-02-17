Dr. Lindsey Piegza To Present LiveXchange 2022 Keynote

https://businessfacilities.com/2022/02/dr-lindsey-piegza-to-present-livexchange-2022-keynote/
02/17/2022

LiveXchange Executive Conference Program

Business Facilities LiveXchange is pleased to announce its 2022 keynote speaker, Lindsey M. Piegza, Ph.D., Chief Economist for Stifel Financial. The keynote presentation is part of the LiveXchange executive conference program, a series of comprehensive, practical and strategic sessions designed to help delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects.

2022 LiveXchange KeynoteLindsey M. Piegza, Ph.D.
Managing Director, Chief Economist
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Dr. Lindsey Piegza specializes in the research and analysis of economic trends and activity, world economies, financial markets, and monetary and fiscal policies.  Prior to her role with Stifel, she was the Senior Economist for an investment bank in New York City for eight years consulting clients in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

A highly sought-after speaker across national and international forums, Piegza is often quoted in the business press. She is a regular guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business, as well as national radio and other business news outlets. Piegza is also a monthly op-ed contributor for The Hill.

In addition to her role with Stifel, Piegza is an instructor at the Pacific Coast Banking School, a member of the Chicago Federal Reserve Advisory Committee, SIFMA Economic Advisory Roundtable Chair, co-chair of the NABE International Roundtable, and a well-respected author. Piegza has published numerous academic papers in prestigious journals such as the Harvard Business Review and in textbooks from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Piegza is a member of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), American Economic Association (AEA), the Economic Club of Chicago and the Economic Club of New York. Piegza was also named a 2019 Women of Influence by the Chicago Business Journal. She holds two degrees from Northwestern University in political science and economics, and earned her Ph.D. in economics from the City University of New York. She is a native of Chicago and is based in Stifel’s downtown Chicago office.

Corporate executives in expansion or relocation mode face a significant challenge: Finding the right location is a difficult, time-consuming and costly exercise. LiveXchange addresses this challenge through a three-tiered approach. In addition to the Executive Conference Program, LiveXchange offers:
  • One-on-One meetings with economic development agencies that allow Delegates to get a deep understanding of how different cities, states and regions can help support their business needs.
  • Multiple networking events that provide an opportunity for Delegates to make invaluable professional connections with other site selectors and economic developers.
There’s no cost to attend LiveXchange: Approved Delegates attend for free. This includes two-nights’ hotel stay at Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in Charlotte, NC, all meals, cocktail receptions and networking events. Delegates also receive a travel stipend of up to $400 to help offset the cost of transportation to/from the event.
Click here to learn more about the Business Facilities LiveXchange executive conference program… and be sure to check back often for updates!

