Dr. Lindsey Piegza To Present LiveXchange 2022 Keynote

Lindsey M. Piegza, Ph.D.

Managing Director, Chief Economist

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Dr. Lindsey Piegza specializes in the research and analysis of economic trends and activity, world economies, financial markets, and monetary and fiscal policies. Prior to her role with Stifel, she was the Senior Economist for an investment bank in New York City for eight years consulting clients in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

A highly sought-after speaker across national and international forums, Piegza is often quoted in the business press. She is a regular guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business, as well as national radio and other business news outlets. Piegza is also a monthly op-ed contributor for The Hill.