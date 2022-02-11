2021 State Of The Year: Virginia — Best Overall Business Climate

“There are a host of tools in use to help attract business to Virginia, but collaboration is our best asset,” said Harris. This collaboration takes many forms, comes from multiple directions and can have multiple participants—from the governor down to the local level. The effort is to help companies understand the value of coming to Virginia and finding the right fit, or location, for their operation.

Virginians seem quite good at tooting their own horns about their accomplishments and accolades. But people in the state also seem pretty determined to make sure they do it right the first time in terms of creating an environment that can attract new business.

Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandra Economic Development Partnership, is right to the point. “This is a place that people want to live and want to do business in,” she said. “We offer a little bit of everything as a region and offer a comprehensive story as to why people want to do business here.”

Tom Flynn, the deputy director of Prince William County Economic Development, is quite proud that the commonwealth’s government has taken the initiative on a state and local basis and that it is paying off nicely for everyone. “The statewide economic development organizations have really upped their game and the legislature is working hand-in-hand with the private sector to create a great environment here,” he said. “They have all done a great job of outreach to the local organizations.”

DIFFERENT ATTITUDES

While promoting the entire commonwealth, Virginians take great pride in their specific regions of the commonwealth and what they have to offer any new or existing business operations as well as the people living there.

Greater Richmond is an area that has seen tremendous growth in terms of both new business activity and population. Jennifer Wakefield, president and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership, said the area is packed with sought-after college graduates from some very good schools. She pointed to the combination of historically black colleges and universities like Virginia Union and Virginia State, plus Virginia Commonwealth and the University of Richmond in the area—with the University of Virginia only about an hour away.

“We think that we have a lot to offer any companies that operate in our region or are looking to come here,” she said. “That includes an educated workforce that is quite diverse.”

Already home to 12 Fortune 1000 companies, including The Altria Group, Carmax and Dominion Energy, several companies have recently made decision to expand in the Richmond area. Starplast announced that it was bringing 300 new jobs when it opens a new manufacturing facility in Chesterfield, VA. CoStar, which has been in the area since 2016, is building a corporate campus in Richmond that will create 2,000 jobs. Amazon is building a robotics fulfillment center in Henrico, VA that will bring more than 1,000 positions, and Vytal Studios is establishing its corporate headquarters in Richmond, adding 155 jobs.

“We feel that we are in a perfect location,” Wakefield said. “We are a 45-minute flight from New York, a two-hour car or train ride to Washington, DC and the Port of Virginia is an hour away from us.”

Prince William County, located about 30 minutes south of Washington, is another boom area in the commonwealth, not only because many people commute to jobs in the district, but also more companies are opening up shop in the county. Yet, it might have been some sound planning nearly 30 years ago that is really helping the county grow now.

According to Flynn, Innovation Park was created in the 1990s when the county purchased about 2,000 acres of land. It gave some to George Mason University, and then created an environment to attract innovative companies to call the area home. Today, George Mason operates its College of Science at the park, featuring many specialized programs in life sciences, medical education and applied information technology.

And, the county is building a mixed-use town center, scheduled to open in 2024, to support Innovation Park and give people who work there more of the amenities they are demanding. Right now, there are 55 companies in the park and Flynn expects steady growth in the years ahead.

“Innovation Park was founded to create a sustainable advanced science and technology business community anchored around George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus,” Flynn said. “We are intentionally creating a cohesive sense of place in the future for residents. With existing retail, restaurants, and a mixed-use town center under development, it will be much more than a successful business park; it will be an advanced technology business environment located in a multifaceted community.”

Flynn added that companies locating in Innovation Park become part of a “collaborative, multicultural community with year-round opportunities to learn, network and collaborate with their peers in industry, academia, and healthcare facilities. With a live music venue and nature trails, Innovation Park businesses can embrace a work-life balance for their employees and leadership.”

Flynn noted that the opening of the Prince William Science Accelerator in Innovation Park, a startup incubator for biotech and life science companies, has also paid off handsomely for the county and businesses. “Geared towards early-stage companies, we offer eight unique wet lab spaces and six wet lab bench spaces in the 10,000-square-foot facility,” he explained. “We have graduated two companies into their own space in Innovation Park with another four more companies moving into our soon-to-be-opened Northern Virginia Bioscience Center located across the street from the accelerator.”

He said the Northern Virginia Bioscience Center is a natural extension of the work to expand infrastructure for the biotech and life sciences industry. This 30,000-square-foot facility with wet lab space will open this year. It’s being developed in a public-private partnership and is designed for companies moving beyond the startup phase and as of January, Flynn said that more than half the space was pre-leased.

Perhaps the most dynamic area of the commonwealth is the Hampton Roads region, home to The Port of Virginia and Norfolk, its largest city. Harris, at The Port of Virginia, noted that the port is strategically located within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the nation’s population and is situated on a bridge-free harbor that is just 18 miles from the open ocean. “In addition to those natural assets this port is one of the most modern, efficient and fastest-growing port complexes in North America: in 2021 we handled more than 3.5 million TEUs, which is growth of nearly 26 percent vs. 2020,” he said.

“Businesses engaged in international trade want to be near to a logistics center and in the Hampton Roads region, which is home to the port, there is ample land for expansion and development. On a statewide level in 2021, 38 companies that are all port users chose to locate in Virginia or expand existing operations. This led to the creation of nearly 5,000 new jobs, the lease of construction of nearly 7 million square feet and a total investment of more than $1.7 billion.”

El Koubi likes what he sees in the commonwealth. “Virginia is positioned to be a leading growth state in our country,” he said. “I think we are on the leading edge of enhancing and maintaining the American Dream well into the 21st century.”

Read about our other 2021 State of the Year winners: Tennessee and Massachusetts.