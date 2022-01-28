Alberta Picked For EY Finance Centre Of Excellence

Alberta is becoming a finance and innovation hot spot in Canada, and EY is the latest global company to grow its presence in the province. EY will launch its first Canadian-based EY Finance Centre of Excellence in Calgary. The center will offer cutting-edge internal finance services and is expected to create 200 new jobs over the next three years. EY will start hiring new staff for the Calgary location in early 2022.

“Calgary is turning heads as a hub for talent and finance,” said Alison Jackson, Calgary Office Managing Partner, EY Canada. “The center will continue to fuel this evolution and is an important step in ensuring prosperity and future growth for the city, and positioning Alberta as a financial hot spot.”

The operation joins a growing list of EY Centres of Excellence worldwide with distinct areas of focus ranging from cybersecurity, innovation and analytics to robotic process automation and manufacturing services.

Calgary was chosen based on its well-educated and diverse workforce, quality of life and Alberta’s affordable cost of living and doing business.

“Canada is home to an incredibly talented, diverse and skilled workforce,” said Jad Shimaly, CEO and Chair, EY Canada. “The EY Finance Centre of Excellence is a testament to our strong commitment to supporting employment in the country, leaning on the resources Alberta has to offer, and showcasing our intellectual firepower beyond our border to create lasting value for the global economy.”

Financial services is growing industry in Calgary and accounts for 20 per cent of the city’s overall GDP. A study from the Conference Board of Canada in Spring 2021 reported the sector had grown by more than 30 per cent from 2010 to 2020.

“A globally connected financial services sector has been one of the hidden strengths of the Calgary economy for decades and the momentum we are seeing today with its growth and evolution in our city and working with the Government of Alberta to attract major investments like EY’s Finance Centre Excellence shows how leading companies continue to see terrific opportunity in Calgary and bright minds can make a difference in the world here,” said Patrick Mattern, Vice-President, Business Development, Calgary Economic Development.

Invest Alberta Corporation and Calgary Economic Development collaborated to support EY with its planning process.

“This is truly another case of collaboration that will help bring approximately 200 high-value jobs to our province,” said Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta. “With a strong, entrepreneurial culture we are taking new and innovative approaches to expediting the process of starting up and scaling up business in Alberta.”