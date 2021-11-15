Italy's Veronesi To Establish First U.S. Facility In Virginia

Italian cured meats producer Veronesi Holding S.p.A. will establish its first U.S. production operation in Rockingham County, VA. The facility will create more than 150 jobs over the next four years as the company plans to explore the possibility of working with smaller Virginia farms for its American production needs.

“This is a very ambitious project for us, and it marks an important step for our company,” said Veronesi Chief Executive Officer Luigi Fasoli. “We want to start a new chapter in our history and establish in this country our first-ever production site for cured meats abroad, offering Americans all our expertise with the maximum freshness and quality. It is with great enthusiasm that we choose Virginia, where we found all the necessary ingredients to live our American dream.”



Located on 75.8 acres in Rockingham’s Innovation Village, the new facility will be used to age, process, and package Veronesi’s products for distribution, increasing its cured meat and charcuterie customer base in the U.S. market. Governor Ralph Northam and his staff met with company officials in Italy during his first international trade and marketing mission in July 2018.

“We are pleased that Veronesi Holding S.p.A. chose Virginia, the home of nearly 900 internationally owned businesses, to grow in the U.S.,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s sophisticated infrastructure and world-class transportation network are key assets that attract global businesses looking to expand into new markets. We welcome one of Europe’s leading food and beverage companies to Virginia and Rockingham County and look forward to its success in the Commonwealth.”



Veronesi is an Italian privately traded company headquartered in Verona, Italy, with more than €3.1 billion ($3.4 billion) in sales in 2020 and 9,000 employees. The company is among the top five Fast Moving Consumer Groups in Italy and is the largest vertically integrated poultry and hog producer in the country.

Veronesi’s products range from feed to fresh meats and cured meats. The company has grown through its brands, AIA and Negroni, which are regarded as top names in the Italian agroindustry throughout Europe and across the globe. Negroni has been a leader in the premium delicatessen meats market for over a century.



“Virginia’s centuries-old agricultural industry is rich and diverse, making the Commonwealth the perfect new home for a company like Veronesi, which has a long and diverse agricultural history of its own,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Like Virginia’s world class wines and Veronesi’s premier charcuterie, the company and the commonwealth are indeed a perfect pairing.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and the Port of Virginia to secure this project for Virginia. Based on the company’s planned investment of approximately $100 million and creation of more than 150 new jobs over the next four years, Governor Northam approved a $3.8 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockingham County with the project.

Veronesi is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.



“Rockingham County is excited to work with Veronesi as the company establishes its agricultural presence in the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Chandler. “This new project adds to the diverse agricultural industry of Rockingham, and we are thankful for the investment into our community and more than 150 new jobs.”

