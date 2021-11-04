Business Leaders Hail The Return Of In-Person BF LiveXchange

With more than 260 one-on-one meetings, Business Facilities’ 2021 LiveXchange event came roaring back to life last week in Tucson, AZ.


https://businessfacilities.com/2021/11/business-leaders-hail-the-return-of-in-person-bf-livexchange/
With more than 260 one-on-one meetings, Business Facilities’ 2021 LiveXchange event came roaring back to life last week in Tucson, AZ.
11/4/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Business Leaders Hail The Return Of In-Person BF LiveXchange

With more than 260 one-on-one meetings, Business Facilities’ 2021 LiveXchange event came roaring back to life last week in Tucson, AZ.

Business Leaders Hail The Return Of In-Person BF LiveXchange

RED BANK, NJ – After more than a year of business conducted online in virtual space due to the pandemic, corporate site selectors with big-ticket projects flocked to Business Facilities’ 2021 LiveXchange event in Tucson, AZ last week to meet face-to-face with representatives from locations they’re evaluating.

With the spectacular Santa Catalina Mountains as a backdrop, BF’s annual deal-making event came roaring back to life Oct. 26 -28 at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Arizona’s second-largest city. More than two dozen corporate site selectors and site consultants engaged in 267 one-on-one meetings with representatives from state and metro economic development agencies to discuss active projects.

The atmosphere at the 17th annual Business Facilities LiveXchange in Tucson was buoyant, as old friends embraced each other and new attendees relished the opportunity to resume business travel and see their business partners in person. In his welcoming remarks, Ted Coene, BF’s Chief Business Officer, heralded the end of the separation caused by the pandemic.

“I’m very pleased to welcome you back—in person—to LiveXchange. I couldn’t be happier to see everybody face-to-face once again after the events of this past year and a half. I’d like to offer a special thank you to our host, the City of Tucson, for welcoming us to this beautiful city, and to all of our Sponsors, Speakers and Delegates for attending,” Coene said.

“This is a great event and we are so glad we are able to introduce so many new people to Tucson through this opportunity,” said Barbra Coffee, Economic Initiatives Director for the City of Tucson.

As always, BF’s in-person LiveXchange event in Tucson combined intimate business meetings with an informative series of Executive Conference presentations as well as networking opportunities, including a rugged “4-wheeling” jeep adventure in the local mountains.

Attendees are drawn to this unique event by its measurable ROI and customized itineraries for confidential project discussions. They also appreciate the opportunity to get to know potential business partners while networking in a resort setting.

“It’s a great opportunity to put faces with names, to discuss current projects and to develop future projects. When I come to LiveX, I always learn about regions I may not be too familiar with, which is very helpful when my clients come to me for location advice,” said Brian Wahl, Director of Incentives & Location Advisors at Bradley Company.

2021 LiveXchange

2021 LiveXchange

2021 LiveXchange
Business Facilities’ LiveXchange event combines one-on-one business meetings with an informative executive conference program and networking opportunities.

The Executive Conference program at LiveX 2021 included a Keynote, Domestic Threats to Democracy, delivered by former FBI special agent Mike German, who spent years undercover tracking down racist and reactionary extremist groups in the U.S.

The program also included two panel discussions. The Fintech Revolution featured Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda and Koalafi General Counsel Andrew Ting explaining how fintech is transforming the financial services sector. The fintech startup execs also weighed in on the prospects for federal regulation of the burgeoning fintech sector.

Charles Sutcliffe, Louisiana’s Chief Resilience Officer, and Troy Hartley, Director of Virginia Sea Grant, joined BF Editor in Chief Jack Rogers for a discussion on Coastal Resilience, Restoration and Adaptation that focused on the need to rethink coastal development and disaster recovery as the impact of climate change intensifies.

Dr. Betsy Cantwell, Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation at the University of Arizona, provided an in-depth look at the tech talent pipeline at the university, where 90 percent of graduates emerge from school with job offers.

Reservations are now being accepted for LiveXchange 2022, which will take place April 3-5 at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit www.BFLiveXchange.com or contact Neil Eisenberg at [email protected]

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay connected

636FansLike
40,000FollowersFollow
3,221FollowersFollow
50SubscribersSubscribe
© BusinessFacilities.com
MORE STORIES

Tyson Foods Ups Production In Texas With Looming Expansion

Food Processing

Tyson Foods will expand its facility in Seguin, TX, to increase production capacity and meet increasing demand for Tyson chicken. The expansion project will represent a $58 million capital investment within the Seguin community.

“We’re excited about the expansion project at Seguin, which is part of our commitment to meet increasing customer and consumer demand for Tyson chicken, while delivering on our strategy of accelerating long-term growth,” said David Bray, Group President of Poultry for Tyson Foods.

[caption id="attachment_69290" align="aligncenter" width="800"]Tyson Foods Photo: Tyson Foods[/caption]

The expansion project will increase Tyson's production capacity of chicken products for food service customers. The facility currently employs approximately 550 people, and paid more than $38 million in wages during its 2021 fiscal year, including more than $16 million to farmers who raise chickens for Tyson.

“Since 1989, Tyson has helped to create excellent employment opportunities for our residents, has served as a great community partner, and has helped to grow Seguin's economic base," said Seguin Mayor Donna Dodgen. "We are very excited by this announcement and look forward to continuing our long and mutually beneficial relationship."

Tyson's Seguin facility is currently 108,836 square feet, with the expansion project slated to add an additional 40,000 square feet. Initially built in 1962, the facility was acquired by Tyson in 1989 as part of the company's takeover of the Holly Farms Corporation. The new expansion will include the purchase and installation of new, state-of-the-art machinery and equipment to better serve Tyson consumers and customers.

“Tyson Foods is focused on delivering sustainable food at scale,” said Josh Schneuker, Director of Economic Development for the City of Seguin. “We are proud to have them as a part of the Seguin business community.”

“Tyson Foods is an exemplary corporate citizen, continuously contributing to the betterment of our community," said Seguin City Manager Steve Parker. "We are very excited about this expansion project and are proud that they have chosen to grow their footprint within the City of Seguin.”

Want to learn more about Texas corporate expansion?

Considering Texas for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Everything Is Big In Texas—And Getting Bigger

State Focus
The Lone Star State has been the top state for exports for 19 consecutive years, surpassing the combined total for its three closest competitors.

Logistics: Constant State Of Change

Industry Focus
Massive disruptions to global supply chains during the pandemic have forced the logistics sector to rapidly adapt, with manufacturers moving their supplier networks closer to home.