Malouf Companies Investing $47.2M In South Carolina

Malouf Companies will invest $47.2 million to establish new operations in Laurens County, SC. The new facility will create 240 jobs and increase the company’s warehousing capabilities and enhance distribution capacity to meet growing demand.

“Our South Carolina facility offers many of the same advantages and opportunities that we have in North Carolina, but gives us more space under one roof,” said Malouf Director of National Distribution Ryan Egbert. “This space will simplify our supply chain process by allowing us to consolidate all of our specialty retail products in one place for East Coast fulfillment. We are excited to be in Laurens and hope to impact the community in a positive way as we have done at our other locations.”

Founded in 2003, Malouf warehouses and distributes home furnishings and other consumer products, while also providing technology, retail and logistics services throughout the United States.

“We couldn’t be more excited to congratulate Malouf for its decision to establish its first South Carolina facility in Laurens County,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This $47.2 million investment, along with the 240 new jobs it will create, are huge wins for the community, and we look forward to seeing this great company continue to grow.”

“We are excited to welcome Malouf to the South Carolina business community,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “The Palmetto State continues to attract world-class companies that bring capital investment and jobs to our borders, which is always a great reason to celebrate.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with site preparation and building improvements.

“We are thrilled to have Malouf locate in Laurens County,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “They will be a great addition to our corporate community. Laurens County continues to create good jobs and capital investment in manufacturing and distribution operations, and we are excited about the opportunities that Malouf will provide for our citizens. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with our newest addition, Malouf.”

