Hanwha Cimarron To Invest $130M In New Alabama Manufacturing Facility

Hanwha Cimarron LLC, a maker of filament-wound carbon fiber tanks and pressure vessels, will invest $130 million to open a new manufacturing facility in Opelika, AL, where it will create 261 jobs.

“We’re excited about bringing over 200 good-paying jobs to the local area and about being a part of the greater Opelika community,” said Hanwha Cimarron CEO David Jeon. “We look forward to forming strong local partnerships that will benefit the community, the company and our employees.”

Hanwha Cimarron’s new facility will be located in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park. It will help fuel the company’s growth in the carbon overwrap pressure vessel market, catering to the needs of industries including aerospace, drone, defense, marine, rail, and gas transport and storage.

“Hanwha Cimarron’s decision to build a new manufacturing facility in Opelika is great news for the city and for the state,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This is another project that will create jobs for our hard-working citizens while also showing Alabama offers the kind of business environment that companies seek for success.”

“Our city provides a strong workforce and offers great living amenities,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “We are excited to support this industry.”

In December 2020, South Korea-based Hanwha Solutions Corp. acquired Huntsville-based Cimarron Composites as part of a strategic expansion into the hydrogen energy business. Cimarron, founded by a former NASA researcher, produced tanks for rockets. Its products also have potential implications for hydrogen-powered automobiles and charging stations.

“Hanwha Cimmaron can count on a skilled workforce and the support it needs to build a high-performance operation in Opelika,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Working together, I know that we will be able to find all the ingredients that will allow the company’s new facility to thrive and grow in the future.”

Want to learn more about Alabama corporate expansion?

Considering Alabama for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Alabama economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.