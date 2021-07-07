ASOS To Invest More Than $100M In Georgia Expansion

ASOS will invest more than $100 million to expand its e-commerce fulfillment operations in Union City, GA. One of the world’s leading online fashion and beauty retailers, London-based ASOS will upgrade its Fulton County facility with building automation to streamline processes and meet the needs of the company’s growing U.S. customer base.

“We were proud to make Union City our U.S. base three years ago and are excited to be building on that investment to develop our proposition for our 20-something U.S. customers even further,” said CEO of ASOS Nick Beighton. “Automation will help us to streamline our operation and create additional jobs and we’re very grateful to both state and local authorities for their strong support.”

More than 1,000 people are currently employed at the fulfillment center. The upgrades will create several additional high-paying engineering and software development jobs, while retaining all of the facility’s existing employees.

“Georgia continues to capitalize on the rapid acceleration of e-commerce, and it’s exciting to work closely with companies like ASOS to generate jobs and investment opportunities across the state,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I extend my thanks to ASOS for their commitment to Georgia and to our partners across metro Atlanta who helped make this expansion a reality.”

“It’s an outstanding day for Union City and ASOS,” said Mayor Vince Williams of Union City. “We are thankful to ASOS for their commitment to invest and grow quality jobs in our city once again. This announcement reflects the healthy business climate we have worked hard to build here in Union City as we continue to seek our piece of the promise for all!”

GDEcD Senior Project Manager Amanda Fields represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, and the Development Authority of Fulton County.

“We are so pleased that ASOS will be investing in their metro Atlanta fulfillment center once again,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Our region is rich in resources that contribute to the success of supply chain and logistics operations: skilled workforce, solid transportation infrastructure, supply chain technology savvy, and business-friendly environment. ASOS’s decision to continue to invest in their Union City facility is a testament to how the strength of these resources drives economic success for businesses.”

“We are thrilled to see such a large re-investment in Fulton County by ASOS,” said Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts. “It speaks to the quality workforce and the strategic business climate we’ve built in our community.”

“We are proud to support ASOS and their expansion in South Fulton,” said Marty Turpeau, Chairman and Interim Executive Director of the Development Authority of Fulton County. “Our partnership with ASOS reflects our goal to stimulate new investment to the benefit and growth of our communities.”

