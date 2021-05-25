Old Dominion Freight Line To Grow In Northern Delaware

One of the largest less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers in North America has chosen to grow its operations in Delaware. North Carolina-based Old Dominion Freight Line will invest more than $13.6 million in a new 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot service center in Northern Delaware.

Old Dominion Freight Line provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services from its own service centers to locations throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances with other carriers, it also serves additional locations throughout North America.

The 87-year-old, publicly traded company employs more than 20,000 people in its 247 U.S. service centers. This includes two Delaware service centers, one in New Castle in Northern Delaware that employs 64 people and one in Bridgeville in Southern Delaware that employs 21 people.

Having outgrown its New Castle service center, Old Dominion Freight Line is considering a site in the New Castle County community of Bear from among those it had reviewed in Delaware and Maryland. Once the new, larger service center is built, the company will relocate its New Castle operations and employees to the new site. In addition, the company expects to add 20 more jobs at the new facility over the next three years. Bridgeville operations will be unaffected.

“Old Dominion Freight Line’s continued investment in Delaware demonstrates the value of the state’s strategic location on the eastern seaboard,” said Governor John Carney. “The company’s decision to stay and grow their operations in Delaware will ensure good-paying jobs remain in the state and will provide new employment opportunities for Delawareans. Old Dominion Freight Line’s investment in Delaware will support the continued growth of our state’s economy and the role it plays as a vital hub in the national and continental supply chain network.”

“We’re very excited that Old Dominion has chosen New Castle County to invest in our county and expand their operations right here,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “What’s most exciting is the opportunity for more good-paying jobs coming to our community. I look forward to working with Old Dominion and their team on ways to further grow their footprint in New Castle County.”

Supporting these plans are two grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund totaling up to $394,500, which were approved by the state Council on Development Finance. This funding includes a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $121,500 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of up to $273,000.

Old Dominion Freight Line has serviced the state of Delaware from its New Castle and Bridgeville facilities since 1999. In addition to its core less-than-truckload services, which include expedited transportation, Old Dominion Freight Line offers a range of value-added services. These include container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

Want to learn more about Delaware corporate expansion?

Considering Delaware for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to Delaware economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.