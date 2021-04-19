WebMD Bringing Up To 700 Employees To New Jersey

WebMD, the popular online health news portal, is relocating its headquarters — along with between 600 and 700 jobs — from New York City to Newark, NJ. The company is expected to begin a major buildout and renovation of approximately 100,000 square feet of space in the Gateway 2 building across the street from Newark Penn Station.

“Choose New Jersey is immensely proud to welcome WebMD as our new neighbor,” said Jose Lozano, President & CEO, Choose New Jersey. “It was important to our organization to have a presence in Newark, and we are thrilled to have assisted a top life sciences and technology company with their decision to join us in New Jersey’s largest city. Newark is quickly becoming an innovation hub and major businesses are taking notice.”

Attracting WebMD and its high-tech, life science, innovation economy jobs is a huge win for New Jersey, especially since the move is being made without the use of incentives.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome this well-known brand to Newark. This is yet another example of the city’s growing status as a technology hub,” said Darryl Isherwood, spokesman for Governor Phil Murphy’s administration. “That WebMD will now have a home here is a testament to New Jersey’s desirability as a location for businesses and to Gov. Murphy’s determination to put our state once again atop the innovation economy.”

Onyx Equities purchased Gateway 1, 2 and 4, which total more than 1.6 million square feet, more than two years ago. The company is working with design firm Gensler on a redesign of the complex that calls for new public spaces and increased retail and dining options at the busy commuter concourse.

