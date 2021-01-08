American Fuji Seal To Create 101 Jobs In North Carolina

American Fuji Seal Inc, will invest at least $52 million to establish new production operations in Catawba County, NC. The packaging solutions provider plans employ up to 101 workers by 2025 at its new site in Hickory. Bardstown, KY-based American Fuji Seal is part of Japan’s Fuji Seal International and also maintains locations in Indiana and Mexico.

“American Fuji Seal Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of our current North American operations by building a state-of-the-art facility in North Carolina, with a focus on a safe working environment and environmental stewardship,” said American Fuji Seal, Inc. President Akikazu Yada. “The expansion will further enhance our position in the market as a total packaging solutions provider and the global leader in Shrink Sleeve Labels. I would like to express gratitude for the support of various levels of local and state government for our project. We look forward to the future and success with all our partners and the surrounding community for years to come.”

American Fuji Seal is the fourth tenant in the Trivium Corporate Center, where it will build a 260,000 square-foot-manufacturing facility for the production of shrink sleeve labels for the food, beverage, home and personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.

“Today’s announcement underscores how confident global companies are in North Carolina and its workforce, even during a global pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Companies like American Fuji Seal could start a new operation anywhere in the world, but they chose Catawba County because of our state’s proven track record of meeting the fast-changing needs of global industry.”

New positions at American Fuji Seal’s Catawba County facility will include press operators, product engineers, quality control specialists, graphic artists, management staff, and other personnel. Annual salaries will average $48,744 in total cash compensation, creating a payroll impact of nearly $5 million per year for the region.

“Advanced manufacturers like American Fuji Seal find opportunity in North Carolina due to our talent, infrastructure, affordability and access to growing markets,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland. “Quality companies also appreciate our modern, ready-to-go industrial properties, which are the result of sound planning and investment by local leaders over the course of years.”

The arrival of American Fuji Seal will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the 101 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes a potential reimbursement to the company of up to $765,000 over 12 years. State payments occur only after verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met incremental job creation and investment targets. Over the 12-year term of the grant, the project is estimated to grow North Carolina’s GDP by nearly $169 million.

American Fuji’s JDIG agreement also could move as much as $85,000 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account to help finance infrastructure upgrades in more economically challenged areas of the state in order to attract new jobs and businesses.

“In welcoming American Fuji Seal to Catawba County, we continue to expand the number of international companies in Trivium Corporate Center,” said Randy Isenhower, chair, Catawba County Board of Commissioners and chair, Trivium Corporate Center Board of Directors. “Their choice to locate here is yet another indicator that our county and our workforce are attractive to Foreign Direct Investment, which increases local salaries, external investment and growth in GDP.”

“We understood at the beginning of the pandemic that the food industry, among others, is a critical and essential industry,” added Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. “American Fuji Seal represents the precise critical and essential advanced manufacturing industries that we envisioned locating in Trivium Corporate Center. We are proud to welcome American Fuji Seal to Hickory.”

“Opportunities such as these are why we work tirelessly to prepare our workforce in skill related competencies like graphic design, computer aided design, robotics and mechatronics,” said Garrett Hinshaw, chair of Catawba County EDC and President of Catawba Valley Community College. “Having a skilled and competent workforce is critical for business and industry and we are committed to working with American Fuji Seal as they seek to hire for their positions.”

