Get There Florida: Sunshine State’s New Workforce Education Initiative

Florida’s talented and diverse workforce often exceeds the expectations of even the most demanding employers. Not surprisingly, the state’s talent pipeline is consistently ranked among the best in the nation. Much credit for this highly skilled workforce can be given to the state’s educational institutions and unique workforce training programs.

The state’s public and private universities, colleges and technical colleges work closely with the business community to build programs that reflect the needs of Florida’s industries.

In September, in celebration of Workforce Development Month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the Florida Department of Education announced the launch of Get There Florida, a new workforce education initiative aimed at raising awareness of short-term but high-value career and technical education programs.

Available at GetThereFL.com, the initiative highlights the key benefits of rapid credentialing programs available to Floridians at the 28 Florida College System institutions and the 48 technical colleges and centers across Florida.

The Get There Florida Initiative is in partnership with the state’s 28 Florida College System institutions and the state’s 48 technical colleges or centers. It accelerates students’ time to completion of an in-demand but high-value industry certification or postsecondary workforce credential. Programs include advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and information technology.

This announcement comes on the heels of the $35 million, made available through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funding, through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. These rapid credentialing programs are designed to increase all of Florida’s state and technical college’s capacity to enroll and graduate students in short term, in-demand, high wage occupation, workforce programs. This will provide Floridians the opportunity to complete programs in 20 weeks or less, aiding in accelerated recovery for residents and the economy.

“I set a goal to make Florida the best state in the nation for workforce development by 2030, and the Get There Florida Initiative marks an important step toward achieving that goal,” said Governor DeSantis. “Workforce Development Month is an appropriate time to announce this strategic initiative that works to engage Floridians in in-demand training allowing them to quickly reenter the workforce or advance their career. I look forward to continuing to work with our career and technical education centers and Florida colleges to help ensure the initiative is a success.”

To learn more about how Florida’s workforce can help your business grow, visit enterpriseflorida.com/why-florida/workforce/.

