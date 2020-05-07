Utah PPE Program Helps Small Business Start COVID-19 Transition

Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert has announced the launch of the “PPE Push Pack” program to support small businesses in the transition to “moderate risk” COVID-19 protocols. Through a public/private partnership, the program provides a free, one-week supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to sole proprietors and businesses with less than 50 employees across the state.

“The ability for businesses to obtain and utilize personal protective equipment for their employees is critical in helping Utahns get back to work and stay at work,” said Gov. Herbert. “As Utah moves into the stabilization phase, using PPE to protect businesses and those they serve is a vital element of our recovery. This program is intended to jump start that transition while businesses line up long-term supplies.”

The Utah Leads Together plan encourages telework wherever possible during the high-risk, moderate-risk, and even low-risk phases, but also recognizes that telework is not possible in all sectors of Utah’s economy. PPE is crucial to preventing infections in workplaces that cannot operate remotely, including those in the retail, personal care, and hospitality industries.

PPE Push Packs include masks, hand sanitizer, and possibly gloves or other items, depending on the type of business. Contents may vary depending on state inventory, and will be available for pick-up at locations in each county. Because PPE Push Packs are provided on a one-time basis, businesses are recommended to establish vendor relationships to allow them continued access to PPE going forward and to buy local where possible.

“This program is a testament to the power of public/private collaboration,” said Derek Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, and chair of the Economic Response Task Force. “Several Utah organizations – such as ICON Fitness – have already stepped up and donated to the effort, significantly increasing the State’s capacity to support small businesses in need of PPE resources. We encourage other large companies that are ordering PPE to donate a portion of their supplies to support small businesses as well.”

The PPE Push Pack program is available to Utah small businesses with fewer than 50 employees whose employees cannot work from home and whose operations were directly impacted by a state or local directive or order. Medical and dental offices are ineligible for PPE Push Packs and should consult their local Health Department for PPE support. Businesses that request a PPE Push Pack will receive a reply within 48 hours.

“EDCUtah’s research and special projects staff modeled expected PPE usage based on national data and reached out to the private sector for help,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah). “The State’s Unified Command is providing logistical expertise to get these critical supplies where they are needed most.”

Submitted by the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah).