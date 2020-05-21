IDT Expands COVID-19 Product Manufacturing In Research Triangle Park

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a comprehensive genomics solutions provider, has opened its new manufacturing facility in the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. The facility expands IDT’s manufacturing capabilities and will offer industry-leading turnaround time of its product portfolio to the eastern portion of the U.S. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IDT has prepared the North Carolina facility to first manufacture products to support customers’ efforts related to COVID-19 testing and research.

IDT’s primers and probes are important components of COVID-19 tests. The company produces primer and probe kits sufficient to enable more than 31 million tests to be conducted in the U.S. pursuant to the CDC EUA testing protocol. The new North Carolina facility further expands IDT’s capacity to serve customers and meet demand.

“The launch of our North Carolina Facility allows IDT to offer the best speed of service for East Coast and other markets, while maintaining our industry-leading product quality and 100% quality control,” said IDT President Trey Martin. “The added demand for Coronavirus-specific products means this is an opportune time for us to add new capacity, which has been configured specifically for this important purpose. The new facility will therefore immediately increase IDT’s capability to manufacture products that enable more COVID-19 testing.”

An industry leader in DNA writing, IDT will offer custom oligonucleotides at the North Carolina facility with longer available sequence lengths and more available modifications than any other manufacturer in the region. These product options and a turnaround time that can get orders into customers’ hands as quickly as the next day, allows researchers to start projects sooner while taking advantage of IDT’s signature product quality.

The facility is the latest addition in IDT’s continued global expansion, joining production facilities in Coralville, IA; San Diego, CA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. IDT services researchers in more than 100 countries from these locations. The North Carolina facility has been equipped with IDT’s proprietary machinery and manufacturing processes, ensuring that products have the same high level of quality and consistency as those produced at all other facilities.

In addition to serving customers in Research Triangle Park, the North Carolina facility will support next-day service to a number of cities, including Baltimore, Boston, Houston, New York City, and Philadelphia. Researchers will be able to order custom oligos up until 8:00 PM and receive them the following day with no additional fees.

Want to learn more about North Carolina corporate expansion?

Considering North Carolina for your company’s relocation or expansion project? Check out all the latest news related to North Carolina economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.