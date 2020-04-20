Cape Coral Supports Local Business During COVID-19 Crisis

In Florida, the City of Cape Coral Economic Development Office (EDO) has been actively working to support and inform the local community in regards to COVID-19. The team has adapted a “boots on the ground” mentality and is working daily to provide information to the community in regards to resources and business loans via social media outlets and continuous website updates. The EDO is focused on encouraging the City of Cape Coral to stay healthy and follow all rules and regulations surrounding COVID-19, while also continuing to support the local economy.

“During these most difficult times, we want to support our local businesses and encourage them to utilize social distancing but remain open if they can by conducting business via pickups and deliveries,” said Ricardo Noguera, Economic Development Manager.

Over the past few weeks, members of the EDO team have visited Cape Coral businesses and owners. The team, while practicing social distancing, provided specifics on business loan programs, talked with business owners about their concerns and offered to help promote those outlets that are still open and operating. Programs such as the South Cape Take-out Weekend showcases how the community of Cape Coral comes together during times of crisis. The City of Cape Coral EDO team will continue to work diligently to support, promote and partner with local businesses in the Cape during this challenging time.

Submitted by the City of Cape Coral Economic Development Office.

Want to learn more about Florida?

Check out all the latest news related to Florida economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.