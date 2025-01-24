ZM Trucks Locates First N. American Manufacturing Site In California

ZM Trucks, North America’s newest zero-emissions commercial truck brand, will establish its first North American manufacturing plant in Fontana, California. The move also marks the relocation of the company’s regional headquarters to the city of Fontana in San Bernardino County, solidifying its commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions in the United States. The newly constructed facility spans 9.67 acres with a 210,000-square-foot factory floor and is located about 50 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The new Fontana manufacturing plant will serve as the cornerstone of ZO Motors’ U.S. operations through its subsidiary, ZM Trucks, supporting the production of a diverse portfolio of zero-emission products. Initially, this will include electric commercial trucks, terminal tractors, and airport ground service equipment under the ZM Trucks brand. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin production in the first half of 2025.

ZM Trucks is a global leader in new-energy commercial vehicles. Originating from Japan, the company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of commercial vehicles with powertrain choices that include battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell electric and to be announced hydrogen ICE.

ZM Trucks to relocate regional headquarters to Fontana, California. (Photo: Linkedin/ZM Trucks)

“Our new Fontana facility reflects ZO Motors’ commitment to the U.S. market and sustainable innovation,” said Joost de Vries, CEO of ZO Motors. “This expansion allows us to deliver zero-emission solutions that lower total cost of ownership and drive long-term value for our customers.”

“San Bernardino County is an ideal choice for firms in search of an abundant skilled workforce and competitive business costs. Our Economic Development team worked extensively with ZM Trucks to ensure they found the perfect site in the county to support their continued growth in the zero-emission vehicle sector. We applaud ZM Truck’s work with the logistics industry to advance the industry toward carbon neutrality. The county is proud to now be part of their success in producing zero-emission commercial vehicles in the U.S.,” said San Bernardino County Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman, who worked closely with ZM Trucks to locate their plant in San Bernardino County.

“On behalf of the City of Fontana, I am thrilled to welcome ZM Trucks to our vibrant community,” said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “The establishment of ZM Truck’s North American manufacturing plant and regional headquarters marks an exciting chapter for both ZM Trucks and the City of Fontana. This partnership underscores Fontana’s commitment to innovation and sustainable development, bringing with it economic growth, high-quality job opportunities, and a shared commitment to advancing clean transportation solutions. We are honored to be the cornerstone of ZM Trucks’ U.S. operations and look forward to a long and successful collaboration. Welcome to Fontana, ZM Trucks!”

ZO Motors has already announced a manufacturing plant in Cambodia, which will be instrumental in supplying the Asian Pacific markets. The addition of the Fontana plant underscores the company’s strategic commitment to scaling its operations in regional markets and grow its global footprint.

The new regional headquarters and manufacturing facility in Fontana are expected to create significant job opportunities in the region. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to begin production in the first half of 2025. At full operation, ZM Trucks will have approximately 200 employees. Projected production is 35,000 to 40,000 vehicle units per year.