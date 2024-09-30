Contact Us

ZEISS Invests $24M In Missouri Expansion

Germany-based medical technology company opened a new modern research and production facility at its Chesterfield, MO location, creating 40 new jobs with support from the Missouri Works program.

Germany-based medical technology company ZEISS has invested $24 million to expand its Chesterfield, Missouri operations, creating 40 new jobs. The expansion project includes a new modern research and production facility.

“With the expansion, we offer our local team a highly attractive working environment,” said Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of ZEISS’ Microsurgery strategic business unit. “At the same time, we are increasing our capacities in response to the growing success of our business.”

ZEISS Missouri
(Photo: ZEISS)

“The new space will help us to optimize the production processes in Chesterfield by improving material flows – thus increasing our productivity while maintaining our high-quality levels,” commented Hartmut A. Koenig, Head of ZEISS Competence Center Chesterfield. “We are confident that the new building complex will help us to strengthen our position in the surgical instrument market.”

ZEISS develops and produces ophthalmological and microsurgical instruments in Chesterfield. The new facility will further strengthen its international network. In 2022, the company expanded the range of surgical instruments it offers after acquiring two Chesterfield-based companies, Kogent Surgical and Katalyst Surgical. Additional building space was acquired for these product areas and converted into modern production and office space.

The ZEISS corporate strategy includes expanding the global production network, aimed in part at strengthening the company’s operational excellence. More than 160 people work at the Chesterfield site, and the new building will expand the overall area to 64,500 square feet. It includes modern research and production facilities and a 2,300-square-foot ISO 7-certified clean room.

ZEISS was among the companies Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri delegation visited during a Trade Mission to Germany in March 2023.

“We’re thrilled to see yet another global innovator like ZEISS thriving in the St. Louis area,” said Gov. Parson. “Our state continues to build a reputation as a prime destination for industry-leading companies to invest and create quality jobs. ZEISS is the latest example of a world-class employer choosing Missouri due to our low costs, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce.”

For its expansion, ZEISS will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.  

Proctor & Gamble To Invest $180M Into Missouri Operations

The St. Louis expansion will create 100 new jobs and a new riverfront warehouse. Read more…

“ZEISS’ expanded facility in Chesterfield is an exciting development that’s bringing even more opportunities to the St. Louis region,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re proud to join our partners in supporting another cutting-edge employer as it helps Missourians prosper.”

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

