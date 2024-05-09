Worksport Ltd. will invest $6 million and expand its manufacturing facility in Buffalo, NY, adding 280 new jobs. The company manufactures tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for pickup trucks. This expansion will enable Worksport, which opened its facility in 2023, to accommodate a rapid increase in demand for its products from 50 covers daily to up to 900 covers per day.

“New York State is providing the skilled workers and critical resources small businesses need to grow and thrive,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Worksport started with just a handful of people and a great idea; just a few years later it will take hundreds of workers to keep up with the growing demand for its products. We are proud that Worksport is choosing to invest in New York State, fostering innovation and green technology, and taking excellent advantage of our high-quality manufacturing workforce.”

Worksport, a U.S. and Canadian company, manufactures hard shell and flexible truck bed covers and SOLIS solar tonneau covers, which have an integrated battery system to give drivers a portable power system wherever they travel. The expansion will add eight more manufacturing lines and high-tech machinery needed to further enhance manufacturing capabilities, including a wide range of automation tools, notably in the realm of robotics.

“Buffalo Niagara’s business case — especially to Canadian advanced manufacturers with its binational location, low costs, and well-trained workforce — remains strong and this project is certainly a validation of that point,” said Tom Kucharski, President and CEO of the regional economic development organization, Invest Buffalo Niagara.

Buffalo is home to a $13.2 billion manufacturing sector comprising 69,167 individuals, which is projected to grow by 1.2% in the next five years. In addition to 21 colleges and universities with 105,000+ students, several workforce development programs aimed at growing the manufacturing workforce are offered throughout the region. Most notably, Northland Workforce Training Center (NWTC) is focused on creating training, co-op, internship, and permanent employment opportunities for those seeking high-paying advanced manufacturing and energy careers in Western New York.

Empire State Development will provide Worksport Ltd. with up to $2.8 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for job creation commitments.

“Worksport’s rate of growth has surpassed our most optimistic expectations. We thank New York State for supporting and believing in our company as we strive to create the jobs of the future, and the revolutionary truck covers that enhance the driving experience,” said Steven Rossi, Worksport Chief Executive.