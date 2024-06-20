The family-owned garage door supplier invests $21 million in high-speed production line at its Little Rock plant, generating numerous direct and indirect jobs and setting a new standard for durability and performance.

Windsor Door unveiled a new $21 million high-speed production line at its Little Rock plant last week. This state-of-the-art line aims to enhance operational efficiency and expand production capacity. This will allow Windsor Door to provide quality products that support homebuilder’s efforts to deliver affordable housing across the U.S. At full capacity, the line doubles the output of the Little Rock plant. This creates numerous direct and indirect jobs in Arkansas and the 50+ metropolitan areas the company serves.

“Since 1964, Windsor Door’s reputation has been renowned for building garage doors that are reliable, functional and aesthetically appealing,” said Bob Strahan, President of Windsor Door. “This new production line signifies our commitment to drive innovation in our processes, products and responsiveness to customer needs.”

Additionally, the production line doubles Windsor Door’s purchase position from Arkansas steel mills. This new positioning strengthens local supply chains to support the state’s economy. The doors produced by this new line are instrumental in nationwide affordable housing initiatives. This newly incorporated line ensures a steady supply of quality doors to meet the needs of builders across the country.

“We are proud to create products that contribute to homes and communities where memories are made and lives are built,” said Hans Wright, CEO of Windsor America. “This project reflects Windsor Door’s commitment to setting an example for all building product manufacturers and our role in making homeownership more affordable.”

The new product features high-strength steel, heavier-duty construction, and sets a new standard for durability and performance.

“Congratulations to Windsor Door on expanding in Arkansas with a $21 million investment,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Windsor Door’s new state-of-the-art production line is a testament to the company’s success, and we look forward to their continued growth in the Natural State.”

“When Arkansas businesses grow, our entire economy grows with them,” said Governor Sarah Sanders. “Today’s announcement is great news for Windsor Door and its Central Arkansas employees, but it’s also a win for our steel industry, our home builders, our logistics companies and everyone who works at and benefits from these homegrown businesses.”