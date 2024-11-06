Why Antioch? A Q&A With The City Of Antioch, California

By BF Editors

From the September/October 2024 Issue

Business Facilities: Please tell us about the status of economic development in the City of Antioch, California.

City of Antioch: Nestled at the strategic crossroads of Northern California, Antioch stands as a dynamic hub of economic vitality and opportunity. Positioned equidistantly between the major cities of San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, and Stockton, Antioch has become a magnet for talent and a cornerstone of Northern California’s workforce.

Antioch’s economic landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, updated in 2022. This comprehensive strategy features nine key initiatives focused on business development, real estate growth, entrepreneurship, and fostering public-private partnerships. The city’s commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs, expanding small businesses, and attracting new industry leaders is complemented by a strong focus on social equity. This forward-thinking approach is paying dividends, as evidenced by the influx of new businesses and an expanding economic base..

The City of Antioch, CA offers a quality of life that balances work and leisure, making it an ideal option for new and expanding businesses. (Photo: Weblative Media)

BF: Why should companies consider Antioch for its next relocation or expansion? What are targeted or growth industries in 2024?

Antioch: For companies considering relocation or expansion, Antioch presents a compelling case. The city is projected to experience substantial growth over the next two decades, with expected increases in population (26%), households (23%), and employment (18%).

Currently, Antioch boasts thriving sectors in healthcare, business services, technology, education, retail, and construction. The city is also at the forefront of emerging industries such as the green economy and advanced technology.

Antioch has a skilled workforce, proximity to the Bay Area’s technological research, and advantageous water access. Antioch is poised to lead in clean technology, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing. The availability of land for large industrial projects also makes it an attractive location for businesses looking to expand.

BF: Why is the Antioch workforce an asset to business?

Antioch: Antioch’s workforce is a standout asset for any business. The city’s affordable housing market—boasting a median sale price at $579,000, significantly lower than the regional average—ensures that talented professionals can live where they work. With 65% of dwellings owner-occupied, Antioch provides a stable residential environment.

Residents of Antioch are highly educated, with 60% holding higher education degrees. The local workforce is not only skilled but also motivated, with 94% employed and a median household income of $107,000. The city’s demographic diversity, including a rich mix of Hispanic, White, Black, Asian, and foreign-born residents, adds to its vibrant and dynamic workforce.

The City of Antioch, CA is located strategically on the waterfront and located near Northern California cities, making it a thriving economic hub. (Photo: Weblative Media)

BF: Why is Antioch’s location and infrastructure advantageous to today’s companies?

Antioch: The city’s location offers unparalleled advantages for businesses. Its waterfront industrial lands, including some of the last heavy industrial zoning in the Bay Area, provide prime real estate for industrial development. The city is supported by business-friendly policies, strategic planning, strong partnerships that facilitate growth, and an economic development team with a concierge approach.

In addition to regional technological assets, Antioch is well-connected through rapid transit, linking it seamlessly with other Bay Area cities. Water availability is another key advantage, with the city situated on the Delta and in the process of building a highly anticipated desalination plant.

BF: Why is the quality of life in Antioch desirable?

Antioch: Antioch’s quality of life is a significant draw for both residents and businesses. The city’s waterfront location offers stunning views and recreational opportunities such as boating, fishing, and marina access. Residents enjoy great weather, a waterpark, community center, and senior center, as well as ample nature-based recreational options like parks and preserves. Community events and gatherings further enhance the city’s appeal, fostering a vibrant and engaged local culture.

BF: Why is the future bright for business in Antioch?

Antioch: The future looks exceptionally bright for businesses in Antioch. Recent investments highlight the city’s potential, with a major real estate firm developing two new industrial buildings set to open in 2025. Additionally, one of North America’s largest auto processors has established a terminal in Antioch, positioning the city as a key player in the global vehicle import market.

The city is also enhancing its support for existing businesses through newly signed contracts with seven small business resource providers. These partnerships offer free advising, training, mentorship, capital, and networking opportunities, while also focusing on developing business associations and collaborative industry groups.

BF: What is the current vision for the city’s economic development?

Antioch: The city’s vision for economic development is centered around creating high-quality jobs, attracting real estate and business investments, and boosting fiscal revenue. The city is committed to fostering an economically vibrant and high-amenity community, with a particular emphasis on investments that promote social equity and provide enhanced opportunities for historically disadvantaged groups.

In summary, Antioch is not just a city on the rise; it is a thriving economic hub with a clear vision for the future. Its strategic location, diverse and skilled workforce, supportive infrastructure, and high quality of life make it an ideal choice for businesses seeking growth and opportunity. As Antioch continues to evolve, it stands as a beacon of potential and a prime destination for those looking to invest in a prosperous future.