Where Are The Top Life Sciences Markets?

New Rankings: Talent And Artificial Intelligence

For 2024, JLL Research added two new rankings to determine the top markets for talent and AI. Large pharmaceutical companies today are hyper focused on optimizing their real estate holdings, with how to re-assess their space needs after a barrage of acquisitions being top of mind. Despite the short-term dynamic of 67% of big pharma companies reducing space in the first half of 2024, JLL’s recent Future of Work survey of global decision makers found that pharma leaders predict an increase in headcount, footprint, and number of locations by the end of the decade by a 3-to-1 margin.

“Large pharmaceutical companies are looking to use real estate to unlock both supporting business development and supporting innovation over the next five years,” said Kevin Wayer, President, Life Sciences, Work Dynamics Division, JLL. “First among equals in driving real estate needs is access to the right talent, and attracting and retaining the right talent enables organizations to grow.”

JLL Research identified Boston as the top talent cluster, followed by the San Francisco Bay Area (2), Greater DC and Baltimore (3), New Jersey (4) and Los Angeles (5). By incorporating metrics of scale as well as of growth, density and momentum, the ranking system provides a holistic approach that highlights both the current strength and the future potential of these markets.

A growing share of all VC dollars are heading to AI and machine learning (ML) biopharma companies. AI/ML venture funding exceeded the total level of 2023 in the first six months of 2024, now representing 12% of all life sciences venture funding. “As the cost to develop new therapies has skyrocketed, biopharma companies have been leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for years,” said Mark Bruso, JLL Director, Boston and National Life Sciences Research. “By applying this technology in the drug discovery phase, companies can better identify the most promising molecules and cut down on the time and cost to get a drug to market.” “First among equals in driving real estate needs is access to the right talent, and attracting and retaining the right talent enables organizations to grow.” — Kevin Wayer, President, Life Sciences, Work Dynamics Division, JLL

The San Francisco Bay Area ranked the top market for AI and accounts for half of all AI/ML biopharma venture funding since January 2023. Boston (2), which received one-fifth of AI/ML biopharma venture funding; Los Angeles (3), San Diego (4) and Chicago (5) round out the top five markets. When assessing markets strengths when it comes to AI, the concentration of talent and funding were big indicators of trailblazers in this emerging space.