Westrafo America To Open First American Facility In Ohio

Westrafo America, a privately held Italian manufacturer of power transformers and energy solutions, plans to establish its first North American production facility in Trotwood, Ohio, to serve the U.S. market. The facility will create 230 new jobs.

Westrafo announced the Ohio project Monday afternoon at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland. Westrafo has committed to invest at least $12.02 million on the project, however the company said it plans to invest $15 million. Cracco was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell at Ohio’s exhibit booth for the announcement. JobsOhio attends the event each year, and the Westrafo announcement marked the fourth time Ohio announced a major project at the conference.

“Building on the principles that have guided our growth, such as innovation, sustainability, and strong customer focus, we believe it is crucial to invest in the country that is focusing more than any other on the development of an efficient and sustainable grid,” said Westrafo CEO Alberto Cracco.

The Trotwood site will produce Westrafo’s medium and high-voltage transformers and energy solutions systems, which are focused on renewable energy growth. The company has been exporting products to the U.S. since 2019 and can currently count on an installed base of more than seven GW in the U.S. market. The company decided to invest directly in the U.S. heartland to supply an American product to local customers. The project is contingent upon the approval of state and local incentives.

“I’m happy to join JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition to welcome Westrafo to both the United States and to the great state of Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “By choosing the Miami Valley for its first North American production facility, Westrafo will have access to innovative thinkers and a dynamic workforce to develop and manufacture transformers that will help to create a more sustainable and efficient energy grid.”

“Congratulations to Westrafo and the great state of Ohio. Westrafo’s important investment in Ohio will contribute to the clean energy transition in the United States, create jobs, and grow the economies on both sides of the Atlantic,” said U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell.

“Today’s announcement with Westrafo demonstrates Ohio’s longstanding commitment to creating a business environment where international businesses and their people can thrive,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “We look forward to being a partner in Westrafo’s long-term success as it establishes its North American footprint and advances renewable energy technology with Ohio’s ingenuity and talent.”