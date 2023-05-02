Re:Build Manufacturing will invest $50 million to create a new innovation-focused manufacturing operation in Western Pennsylvania. Located in the New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park, the manufacturing facility will create 300 high-tech manufacturing jobs in Westmoreland County within the next three years.

The operation will be comprised of portions of five existing buildings, and total 175,000 square feet once complete. Currently in serious disrepair, the facility will require $31 million in renovations, which will be funded by grants or loans from Pennsylvania, Westmoreland County, and the Richard King Mellon Foundation, as well as equity investments from the Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) and the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC).

Re:Build’s new regional headquarters will focus on state-of-the-art fabrication, manufacturing, and integration and assembly projects in high-growth, innovation-driven industries including energy, life sciences, robotics, electric mobility, satellite communications, and aerospace. The Pennsylvania project will be Re:Build’s first ground-up manufacturing facility in the U.S.

“Growing up in the heartland, I experienced firsthand the impacts of the rise and fall of American manufacturing on the well-being of our country,” said Jeff Wilke, Chairman and Co-Founder of Re:Build Manufacturing. “We created Re:Build to help our nation secure a more resilient future by investing in high tech manufacturing. The new facility in New Kensington is a major milestone in this journey, helping to revitalize an area once central to American industry and bringing back much needed, sustainable jobs. A big thank you to Governor Shapiro and community leaders like Thomas Tull for helping make this project a reality.”

As part of the project, the RIDC and WCIDC entered into a purchase agreement with the park’s current owner, the Redevelopment Authority of the City of New Kensington, to acquire and redevelop the entire site.

Beyond creating high-tech manufacturing jobs, Re:Build’s mission is to also provide the training needed to do this skilled work. The New Kensington site will work with Westmoreland County Community College and other local vocational training institutions to help students develop the skills required to qualify for employment at the facility.

“I’m proud that Re:Build chose Western Pennsylvania for this project – sending a strong signal to other companies that Pennsylvania is open for business and we want you here,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Making our Commonwealth a leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development is a top priority for my Administration, and we stand ready to continue making projects like this one possible. The funding increases in my budget will help us attract more companies like Re:Build that want to come to Pennsylvania and help retain the growing businesses that are already here – and we will continue to drive innovation on a global scale.”