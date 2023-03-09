West Virginia Welcomes Two New Manufacturing Facilities

Our Next Energy and Delta Cooling Towers are both opening manufacturing facilities in Jackson and Barbour counties, respectively.

Our Next Energy (ONE) will invest $22 million and create over 100 new jobs under an agreement with the State of West Virginia to locate its Aries Grid battery storage system manufacturing facility in Millwood, at the Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables (BHE Renewables) microgrid business site.

ONE will use a 40,000 sq. ft. industrial building already located on the Ravenswood site to assemble Aries Grid, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) utility-scale battery system that can serve as long-duration energy storage. Millwood is an ideal location to build Aries Grids as BHE Renewables selected ONE as its partner for utility-scale battery storage at its microgrid business site. With today’s announcement, the Aries Grid battery will be manufactured in West Virginia.

“The BHE Renewables microgrid project, estimated at 420 MWh, in Jackson County represents a historic transition to renewable energy-based manufacturing in the U.S. and establishes a standard for others to follow,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and Founder of ONE. “Building upon BHE Renewables’ commitment to this site and the State of West Virginia, ONE’s first Aries Grid factory will bring even more jobs and investment to this area to help clear a path to a carbon-free manufacturing future.”

“Today’s announcement is a proud day for all West Virginians,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We’re welcoming ONE to West Virginia with open arms, and we’re continuing to celebrate our ability to compete and attract world-class businesses to our great state. The Aries Grid battery storage system manufacturing facility enables hardworking West Virginians to continue their legacy producing America’s energy, and I couldn’t be more excited for ONE to build their new home in Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

ONE expects the manufacturing facility to be operational in 2025, with hiring to start next year.

In Sept. 2022, Gov. Justice announced that BHE Renewables entered into an agreement with the State of West Virginia to purchase more than 2,000 acres of land in Ravenswood, West Virginia, to be developed as a first-of-its-kind renewable energy microgrid-powered industrial site. The West Virginia Economic Development Authority is working with BHE Renewables to bring additional businesses to the site to take advantage of the prime manufacturing location and renewable energy infrastructure.

“This is a shining example of the continued momentum that innovative, outstanding businesses are finding in West Virginia,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “We are thrilled that ONE said “yes” to West Virginia and are excited to welcome ONE to be a part of the future of the energy industry, our state, the nation and the world.”

Delta Cooling Towers to expand operations in Barbour County

Delta Cooling Towers (Delta) will invest $6.7 million and will create 30 new jobs over five years and retain 26 jobs in Barbour County.

Delta’s towers are the only large packaged cooling towers in the industry that have a “one-piece” shell. This means there are no seams, panels, rivets, or hundreds of fasteners to fail or compromise the performance or integrity of the product.

“We moved our manufacturing operations to Philippi, West Virginia in 2002 and have consistently grown by producing excellent products with real advantages that save customers energy, increase reliability, and reduce downtime,” CEO of Delta John Flaherty said. “We now are embarking on a second new facility with state-of-the-art equipment that will facilitate a series of new innovative evaporative cooling equipment. The quality of the workforce in WV and the business-friendly environment were major drivers on the decision to expand in West Virginia.”

As a corporation, Delta prides itself on keeping a finger on the pulse of the newest innovations in industrial cooling towers that offer customers safety, efficiency, and durability. Their product portfolio offers cooling towers for any and all situations. These critical elements have propelled Delta Cooling Towers to become the technology leader among evaporative cooling tower companies.

“I am very excited to make this announcement today,” Gov. Justice said. “The addition of these jobs for Barbour County is wonderful news, and I know that Delta Cooling Towers has and will continue to thrive in West Virginia with their second facility. “I always want to make sure we recognize all businesses that are growing, expanding, or coming to West Virginia. So, thank you to Delta Cooling Towers because we’re proud of what you’re doing, and welcome to Almost Heaven.”