West Virginia Welcomes $125M Investment For Hydrogen Tech Facility

Babcock & Wilcox, a global leader in energy and environmental technologies, is making a $125 million facility investment in Mason County, West Virginia.

“This is a tremendous win for West Virginia, Mason County, and our entire state,” Governor Jim Justice said. “Babcock & Wilcox’s decision to bring their technology and expertise here is a testament to our state’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and forward-thinking energy solutions. This investment not only creates jobs but also positions West Virginia to continue being the leader in the energy industry.”

Babcock & Wilcox will invest $125 million into Mason County, WV, facility, creating 28 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Babcock & Wilcox)

Babcock & Wilcox’s investment will focus on the deployment of their BrightLoop™ low-carbon hydrogen technology, a pioneering approach to hydrogen production. This cutting-edge technology leverages a novel chemical looping process to produce low-carbon hydrogen, steam, or syngas while isolating carbon dioxide (CO2) for capture and storage.

The technology is versatile, offering applications across various industries, including coal power production, waste byproduct utilization, and net-negative energy production using biomass.

This development will initially create 28 high-paying jobs, with potential for future expansion.

“We are proud to support Babcock & Wilcox in bringing this transformative technology to West Virginia,” Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, said. “Their investment is a strong vote of confidence in our state’s workforce and our commitment to innovative economic development.”

HandCraft To Open Medical Linens Facility In Berkeley County, WV

HandCraft Services, a leading provider of medical linen and apparel products, will be investing $59 million to open a new facility in Berkeley County, creating 220 new jobs.

“The decision for HandCraft Services to invest in Berkeley County is a testament to the strength and potential of West Virginia as a hub for business and innovation in the healthcare industry,” Gov. Justice said. “This investment will not only create hundreds of good-paying jobs but also strengthen our state’s reputation as a leader when it comes to the diversity of our economic development projects. I’m proud to welcome HandCraft Services to West Virginia and look forward to their continued success.”

HandCraft Services will invest $59 million into Berkeley County, WV, facility, creating 220 jobs. (Photo: HandCraft Services)

The family-owned and operated business plans to invest $59 million in the construction of two new plants. Plant 1 is expected to open in 2025 and Plant 2 is slated to open in 2026.

HandCraft Services, founded in 1970 by John A. Nichols, has grown into a leader in the healthcare linen industry. The company’s high-tech systems and environmentally conscious practices set the pace for the industry, managing over 110 million pounds of linen annually for 143 hospitals and over 2,500 non-acute medical practices.

Prime 6 To Create 75 Jobs At New Wood Plant

Prime 6, a leading innovator in sustainable wood products, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Buckhannon. This significant $35 million investment is expected to create 75 jobs in the region.

Prime 6 will invest $35 million into Buckhannon, WV, facility, creating 75 jobs. (Photo: Prime 6)

“I am extremely proud to welcome Prime 6 to Upshur County and West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Wood has always been a part of our rich history, shaping our economy and way of life for generations. Prime 6’s decision to put down roots with their new facility not only carries on that rich tradition but proves we are the best place to be for growing forward-thinking, sustainable businesses. This facility will bring incredible good-paying jobs to the hardest working group of people Prime 6 could invest in. I thank them for believing in West Virginia as much as I do.”

Prime 6’s new facility is set to begin operations in the coming months, with job openings to be announced soon. The company’s presence in Buckhannon is expected to have a positive ripple effect throughout the local economy, benefiting suppliers, businesses and residents.