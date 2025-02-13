Contact Us

West Star Aviation Will Invest $32M In Tennessee Expansion

The Chattanooga manufacturing facility expansion will create 200 new jobs.

West Star Aviation, LLC a leading independent Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) provider, will expand manufacturing at its Chattanooga, Tennessee operations. Through the project, the company will create 200 new jobs and invest nearly $32 million in Hamilton County.

“This additional investment in our Chattanooga location underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and the market. By optimizing our current footprint, we’re enhancing our ability to accommodate the shift towards larger aircraft, ensuring we remain well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and solutions. We are excited about the growth opportunities this expansion brings and deeply appreciate the partnership and support of the state and local agencies who have worked with us to make this project a reality,” said Allen McReynolds, President and COO, West Star Aviation.

 “West Star Aviation’s expansion will create 200 new high-quality jobs for the families across Southeast Tennessee while strengthening our state’s position in the aerospace industry. Chattanooga has a surplus of skilled workers that will be the ideal fit for these new jobs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will create for years to come,” said Governor Bill Lee.

 West Star Aviation has been operating in Chattanooga for the last decade. This plan marks the company’s third expansion in Tennessee.

Tennessee
West Star Aviation will invest $32 million in the expansion of its Chattanooga, TN facility, creating 200 jobs. (Photo: West Star Aviation)

“We are excited that West Star Aviation has chosen to continue expanding their operations locally and bring new high wage jobs to Chattanooga. With this investment, West Star Aviation has proven that they believe in the future of this community and will continue to grow with us,” said Adam Myers, Vice President of Economic and Talent Development, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Since 2020, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported 17 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in more than 2,500 job commitments and approximately $725 million in capital investments.

“Tennessee is shaped by the brands that call the Volunteer State home, and West Star Aviation is one of our state’s outstanding partners. I thank this company for its continued investment in Chattanooga and Tennessee and look forward to seeing the success that follows today’s announcement,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter.

