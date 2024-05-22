West Point Veneer To Reactivate Former Facility In Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that West Point Veneer LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coldwater Veneer Incorporated that supplies quality veneer products around the world, plans to invest $2.5 million to reactivate its former manufacturing facility in the Town of West Point,Virginia to increase capacity to meet growing demand in the global wood veneer market. Once operational, the mill will produce the highest grades of wood veneer available in the U.S. marketplace and will have the capacity to ship the veneer around the globe via The Port of Virginia. The project will create 92 new jobs.

“West Point Veneer’s decision to reopen its hardwood veneer mill in the Town of West Point is a clear indicator that Virginia is the best choice for wood product manufacturing and related industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia offers outstanding logistical advantages that will allow companies like West Point Veneer to reach marketplaces across America and access global markets through the world-class Port of Virginia. We look forward to building a strong partnership for years to come.”

“We celebrate West Point Veneer’s decision to reopen its wood veneer mill in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia is a world-class location for wood products industry manufacturing that offers premier access to abundant natural resources and timber supply in the Mid-Atlantic. Virginia offers a world-class business climate and proximity to markets that will allow companies like West Point Veneer to grow and thrive.”

“We are very pleased to announce the re-opening of our hardwood veneer mill since it was closed in December of 2017,” said Dean Calhoun, CEO of Coldwater Veneer. “The Town of West Point, the Virginia Port Authority, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership all worked together seamlessly to assist us in many ways. This veneer mill has state-of-the-art technology and equipment and will bring new jobs to the community and opportunities for employees to learn new skills and allow West Point Veneer to provide the highest quality products in the industry that are all made here in America.”

“The Town is excited to see new life at the former West Point Veneer plant with the improvements and job opportunities made possible by Coldwater Veneer, Inc.,” said Jack Lawson, Mayor of the Town of West Point. “We welcome the company to our community and look forward to working together. We appreciate everyone’s efforts in this significant reinvestment.”

“West Point Veneer’s decision to reactivate its facility in West Point is good news for the region, for job growth and for the economy,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “West Point will be eligible to leverage The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant to its advantage to help this effort move forward. This company is known internationally for its high-quality veneers and The Port of Virginia is ready to help West Point Veneer reach markets around the globe.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Town of West Point to secure the project for Virginia and will support West Point Veneer’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The company is also eligible to receive benefits from The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.