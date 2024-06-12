Welch’s Relocates To Waltham, Bigbelly Opens Facility In Methuen

Welch's will move from Concord, Massachusetts, after 40 years while Bigbelly opens its first U.S. manufacturing facility in the state.

Welch’s, a leader in the fruit-based food and beverage industry renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, has announced its relocation to Waltham, Massachusetts slated for 2025.

Having a headquarters presence in Concord, MA, for the last 40+ years, Welch’s worked closely with Cushman & Wakefield to identify office spaces that met the needs of enhancing operational efficiency and while also fostering an environment conducive to innovation and growth. Positioned within the city of Waltham, the new Welch’s Headquarters will be located at Reservoir Place at 1601 Trapelo Road, a building owned by BXP.

Welch’s Waltham Headquarters will consist of 60,000 square feet of office and lab space, representing the largest office relocation in the Boston suburbs in 2024. Reservoir Place sits directly on US 95, offering easy accessibility for employees and high visibility to the more than 350,000 cars that pass daily. The decision to move to Waltham underscores Welch’s commitment to creating a workspace that not only meets the evolving needs of its employees but also helps attract top talent and brings Welch’s new branding to life.

“Welch’s is at a pivotal point in our journey where we are driven by ambitious growth and innovation goals as an organization,” said Trevor Bynum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Welch’s and National Grape Cooperative. “Moving into this new space in the thriving business community of Waltham will offer unparalleled opportunities for our company and workforce and better position us to reach our desired state.”

Welch’s has partnered with A/E/C solutions to project manage their new facility, which will be designed and built by the architecture and interior design firm SGA. The space will feature modern amenities, enhanced collaboration and meeting spaces, cutting-edge labs, and will qualify for LEED certification.

Welch’s looks forward to continuing its legacy in Waltham and will begin renovations on the new space in Summer 2024, with the full relocation planned for Spring 2025.

Bigbelly Opens New Manufacturing Facility In Methuen, MA

Bigbelly Solar, LLC, a world leader in public space waste and recycling solutions for more than 20 years, marked the grand opening of its U.S. manufacturing facility on June 10th.

The facility, which straddles the communities of Methuen and Lawrence, is the primary production location for Bigbelly-branded bins, from budget-friendly to solar-powered smart waste options.

Bigbelly provides a variety of waste solutions for more than 2,500 active customers in 60 countries. Bigbelly bins deliver complete waste containment, creating safe, clean and welcoming public spaces in communities, college campuses, entertainment districts, transit hubs and businesses.

There are approximately two dozen employees at the Methuen location, performing jobs that were previously conducted by a third party outside of the U.S.

“We’re excited to bring local, innovative employment opportunities to the Merrimack Valley,” said Jeff Satwicz, Bigbelly’s founder and VP of business development. “Mass. workers are engaged, productive and deliver a cost-competitive product to better our world.”

With corporate headquarters in Needham, MA, Bigbelly’s strategic manufacturing locations in Methuen and Stadtlohn, Germany, which serves Europe and Asia, allow Bigbelly to serve communities across the world more efficiently, providing a shorter lead time and enhanced value proposition.

MA Colleges To Grow Climate Workforce

On the heels of Governor Maura Healey’s keynote address at the Vatican Climate Summit, in which she announced the launch of the new Climate Careers Fund designed to support workforce training in climate, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced that they have awarded $3.4 million in state funding to three minority serving institutions to significantly increase the number of students prepared to enter the clean energy workforce: Massachusetts Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, Holyoke Community College, and Roxbury Community College. This funding is part of the state match that the Governor pledged when creating the Climate Careers Fund.

“Massachusetts is home to the greatest institutions of higher education in the world. We are proud to be awarding three of them with $3.4 million to accelerate our work building an equitable clean energy workforce,” said Gov. Healey.

All three awardees are Minority Serving Institutions of higher education as defined by the US Department of Education, as well as serving Environmental Justice Communities. They will use the funding to provide an estimated 400 students with focused job training, placement/hands-on work experience, and support services that prepare individuals to meet today’s skills and work-readiness requirements.