Weidmüller Group Expansion To Create 100 Jobs In Virginia

Germany-based Weidmüller Group will invest $16.4 million to expand its existing Richmond operation in Chesterfield County, Virginia. The company — which provides smart industrial connectivity products and solutions that connect and automate electrical power and signaling for components, machines, and installations worldwide — will create more than 100 new jobs with the project.

As part of its “Made in America” commitment, Weidmüller will increase its engineering and production footprint in the U.S. by 24,000 square feet, allowing the company to engineer and manufacture products to meet growing North American customer demand and strengthen its supply chain.

“Weidmüller’s expansion in the United States cements our commitment to bring engineering and manufacturing closer to North American partners and customers,” said Bernd Schröder, President, Weidmüller USA. “By deepening our partnerships with Chesterfield County and the Commonwealth of Virginia, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand in a state known for a talented workforce, strong logistical benefits with access to Virginia ports, and strategically located to best service our customers. As a recipient of the coveted ‘Richmond Top Workplaces’ award over the past two years, we are excited to continue that trend while growing our workforce in the Greater Richmond area.”

Operating in Chesterfield County, for more than 50 years, the Weidmüller Group has production sites, sales companies, and representatives in more than 80 countries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $488,450 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Support for Weidmüller’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.

“We want ‘Made in America’ to mean ‘Made in Virginia,’ and Weidmüller Group has been manufacturing its products for more than five decades in Chesterfield County,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Their longevity and continued investment are a powerful testament to the advantages a Virginia location offers international companies seeking growth in North American markets, and we look forward to Weidmüller’s continued success.”