Waterfowl Decoy Maker Investing $2.1M For Arkansas Relocation

G&H Decoys is moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Corning, AR, creating nearly 80 jobs.

G &H Decoys has relocated its headquarters and manufacturing operations to Corning, Arkansas with plans to create 77 new jobs in the region. The company is investing more than $2.1 million to relocate and establish its new manufacturing facility in Arkansas. Founded in the late 1940s by John J. Gazalski and J.V. Hutton, G&H Decoy Manufacturing Company has produced “Made in the USA” waterfowl decoys for eight decades. The company was acquired by Five Rivers Plastics Manufacturing in July 2024.

“When Rob Hansen approached me about the idea of taking on G&H Decoys, we decided early on that if we weren’t doing it to change people’s lives – ours, our employees, and the communities – then it wasn’t for us,” said Brent Sawyer, General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of G&H Decoys. We wanted to be part of something spectacular, but we also wanted to be an outlet for lifestyle improvement within Northeast Arkansas.  We believe in American-made products, and we believe in the American worker.  Arkansas has a long history of pride and excellence both in manufacturing and in waterfowl hunting.  We are excited to fire up operations in Corning because we know we are in good company.”

“Arkansas is the duck hunting capital of the world, so we are thrilled to welcome one of our nation’s best duck hunting outfitters to our state,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Their relocation to Corning and additional investment in Northeast Arkansas will power economic growth in the region and help grow Arkansas’ thriving outdoor recreation industry.”

Corning
G&H Decoys to invest $2.1 million into Corning, Arkansas relocation, creating 77 jobs. (Photo: Facebook/G&H Decoys)

“Outdoor recreation and entrepreneurship are both points of pride in Arkansas. Our state has a long history for supporting a strong outdoor industry and entrepreneurs, and G&H Decoys is now part of that story,” said Clint O’Neal, Executive Director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “G&H Decoys will be creating nearly 80 jobs in Corning, and we’re excited to have them in Arkansas.”

Production is expected to begin on October 14. The 40,000-square-foot facility will manufacture floating duck and geese decoys, as well as full-body and shell geese decoys.

“The City of Corning is excited to welcome G&H Decoys to our community,” said Corning Mayor Greg Ahrent. “The revitalization of the long-vacant Walmart building, along with the creation of new jobs, represents a significant boost to our local economy. We look forward to the positive impact this development will bring.”

“The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority is proud to welcome G&H Decoys to Corning,” said Graycen Bigger, Executive Director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority. “Clay County has a rich, storied history with the waterfowl industry, and G&H Decoys is a perfect fit for this community. This project, a testament to the opportunity rural Arkansas offers, would not be possible without the partnership of the City of Corning, Arkansas Economic Development Center and Black River Technical College.”

G&H Decoys has participated in the ARise program, an AEDC initiative facilitated by Startup Junkie, that provides tech and tech-enabled companies with the resources and support to scale up and create high-wage job opportunities. Through the program, G&H Decoys has received startup coaching and consulting services, utilized the program’s extensive Subject Matter Expert network, and been connected with others in their industry. 

“We are thrilled to support the ongoing growth and success of G&H Decoys through the ARise program,” said Kristopher Adams, Program Manager for ARise. “Their innovative business operates at the dynamic intersection of technology, outdoor recreation, retail, and e-commerce, reflecting the diverse opportunities within Arkansas’s entrepreneurial landscape.”

