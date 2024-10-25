Watch Now: Manufacturing Success In The 21st Century

(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by panumas)

What are the strategies that manufacturing leaders are using to grow their business in the 21st Century?

Watch this free video webinar and hear from Bryant Michael, VP of Supply Chain for Sabra Dipping Company; Troy Hagenbuch, COO of TemperPack; and Jennifer Wakefield, President/CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership as they talk about:

Trends in the manufacturing industry, and what’s feeding product demand.

How business leaders are adapting to changes in the landscape.

How the combination of strategy, workforce, location and logistics can best position your company for success.

Plus much more!