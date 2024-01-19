Walther Manufacturing Expands Presence In Fort Smith, AR

Work on the expansion should begin in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Walther Manufacturing will expand its footprint in Fort Smith, Arkansas, creating 76 jobs over five years, according to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

“Walther is a world-renowned firearms company, and they have been a great corporate partner in Arkansas for the past decade,” said Clint O’Neal, AEDC Executive Director. “We are excited to see the company grow in the Natural State, and we look forward to their continued success.”

The expansion will aid in the company’s research development and manufacturing of U.S.-produced firearms and accessories, according to Tom Goike, Walther Manufacturing President and CEO.

The $30 million capital investment will add more than 40,000 square feet to its existing 185,000-square-foot facility.

Walther established its U.S. headquarters in Fort Smith in 2012.

“Arkansas is proud to be home to Walther U.S. headquarters, both because we love jobs and because we love our Second Amendment,” said Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “After meeting with the company during my European trade mission this summer, I’m thrilled they’ve decided to double down on their investment and grow their facility here in the Natural State, helping Fort Smith and the entire River Valley grow.”

