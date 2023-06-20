Walmart Opens Fulfillment Center Near Indianapolis

Walmart associates celebrated the grand opening of a new 2.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, located in McCordsville, Indiana. This next-generation facility is Walmart’s largest fulfillment center to date, and will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders, more quickly.

“The McCordsville grand opening marks a major milestone in our supply chain modernization journey,” said Karisa Sprague, Senior Vice President, Fulfillment Network Operations for Walmart U.S. “With more customers shopping online, we’re leverage state-of-the-art technology to increase speed of delivery all while creating tech empowered career opportunities for our associates.”

The McCordsville fulfillment center is the second of four next-generation facilities that brings the powerful combination of people, technology, and machine learning together to achieve faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfillment capacity.

“Indiana is proud to welcome this next generation Walmart fulfillment center, which represents a significant investment in our industry and our people,” said Ann Lathrop, Chief Strategy Officer of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. “Walmart has long been a good corporate partner in Indiana, and we’re excited to see their commitment grow in Hancock County.”

The space is Walmart’s largest fulfillment center to-date and is designed to expand access to the retailer’s next- or two-day shipping. Combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfillment network, these next generation fulfillment centers will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with the service. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill Marketplace items.

Additional benefits of this game-changing technology include new career pathways—and job comfort—for associates. The McCordsville fulfillment center will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs. Each job brings with it a pathway for opportunity at Walmart.

“I’m pleased that nearly half of the associates in our McCordsville fulfillment center are continuing their career with us here after having worked in our Plainfield facility,” said Geoffrey Appleby, General Manager, McCordsville fulfillment center. “And I’m excited to welcome new team members from the area. Together, we’ll focus on the community and our customers.”