Walmart Uses 3D Printing For Tennessee Superstore Expansion

W orking with Alquist 3D, an innovator in 3D concrete printing (3DCP), Walmart has taken a giant step toward the future of retail construction with a first-of-a-kind project. At its store in Athens, Tennessee, the retail giant had a nearly 8,000-square-foot, 20-foot-high addition printed by Alquist 3D. The expansion is one of the largest free-standing, 3D-printed commercial concrete structures in the U.S., and is the first time Walmart has utilized 3D printing technology at this scale. The addition will enhance Walmart’s Online Pickup & Delivery (OPD) program at the location.

Watch the video below to see the project being printed!

3D construction printing company Alquist 3D builds a 8,000-square-foot addition to a Walmart Superstore in Athens, TN. (Video courtesy of Alquist 3D.)

Walmart’s Vision, Alquist’s Expertise

After considering several companies in the field of innovative construction technology, Walmart chose Greeley, Colorado-based Alquist 3D for two primary reasons: proven expertise in delivering complex projects, and ability to partner with industry leaders such as SIKA and RIC Technology.

“This is the first such facility of its kind and it’s just incredible that it is a reality; this is going to play a major role in the advancement of 3DCP technology,” said Zachary Mannheimer, Founder and Chairman of Alquist 3D. “And for Walmart to see the value in this project demonstrates how forward-thinking the leadership of this organization is.”

“The knowledge gained on this project will accelerate our work on residential units to fulfill the mission of Alquist,” added Patrick Callahan, CEO, Alquist 3D. “In order to improve, we tackled the most challenging project we could find and completed it with excellence.”

A Greener, Faster, More Technologically Advanced Future

Walmart’s decision to use 3D construction printing aligns with its broader goals of becoming more environmentally friendly, leveraging cutting-edge technology to attract customers, and accelerating the construction process. This project represents the integration of advanced construction techniques into Walmart’s infrastructure.

(Images courtesy of Alquist 3D)

“Walmart is always looking to innovate and leverage developing technologies, and we looked at several new building methods and companies for this project,” said Mike Neill, VP of New Construction for Walmart. “Alquist presented the best ability to work with due to their deep knowledge of 3D materials, robotics, and desire to take on an ambitious and unique project.”

The Walmart project is the first time the Alquist 3D team built a vertical structure up to 20 feet. Collaboration with students from Aims Community College in Colorado has provided an effective training pathway for future projects. The outcome of Walmart’s work with Alquist in Athens has led the company to plan a second project in the near future.