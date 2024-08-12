Vital Farms To Open Egg Central Station Seymour In Indiana

Vital Farms, a Certified B corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, has announced plans to expand its supply chain with a world-class egg washing and packing facility located in Seymour, Indiana.

The 72-acre future home of Egg Central Station Seymour will build upon key successes from the brand’s first facility in Missouri. The new facility will enable Vital Farms to continue growing its pasture-raised egg business, create 150+ jobs for the Seymour community in its first phase and is expected to help generate over $350 million in additional revenue for the brand as it pushes to a 2027 target of $1 billion in company revenues.

Putting down roots in Seymour for Vital Farms’ second facility allows the brand to continue to expand its strong network of more than 300 family farms to support new farm development within a day’s drive of the new facility. Vital Farms expects this new facility, in its first phase, will support approximately 165 family farmers producing the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales.

Vital Farms will open 72-acre egg washing and packaging facility in Seymour, IN, expected to create 150 jobs. (Photo: Vital Farms)

“This is an exciting milestone for Vital Farms. We continue to invest in our robust and resilient supply chain to expand our network of family farmers and continue our mission to bring ethical food to the table,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO of Vital Farms. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from the city of Seymour, the Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. and Indiana Economic Development Corp., and we look forward to deepening our relationship and building an even stronger connection to southern Indiana and its surrounding communities in the years ahead.”

“Indiana boasts a rich tradition of agriculture, one that continues to grow and evolve thanks to the vision and commitment of companies like Vital Farms,” said Ann Lathrop, Chief Strategy Officer for Indiana Economic Development Corp. “This investment will not only result in increased economic activity, bolstering a statewide ecosystem that generates $4.6 billion in annual exports, but it will support Hoosier farmers, accelerate rural development and support continued quality of place enhancements in Seymour and the surrounding south central region for years to come.”

ECS Seymour will build upon the foundational key learnings and successes from Vital Farms’ award-winning egg washing and packing facility in Springfield, Missouri, Egg Central Station, which opened in 2017 and whose expansion achieved LEED Gold Certification in 2024. The facility will feature similar environmental stewardship goals incorporated into the site plans in addition to a flow-through design to improve safety and efficiency of the overall operation. Similar to its operation in Springfield, ECS Seymour will utilize industry-leading automation for processing equipment to improve overall production efficiency and quality and will employ a world-class crew to lead the way in bringing this new facility to life.

ECS Seymour is expected to break ground mid-2025 and be fully operational at the beginning of 2027.