Vista Metals Will Invest $60M In Kentucky Facility

Vista Metals will create 50 jobs with its new specialty aluminum products operation in Bowling Green. Plus, a new Build-Ready site is announced at the Green River Commerce Park in Adair County.

Vista Metals will invest $60 million to establish a new specialty aluminum products operation in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The manufacturer of specialty aluminum products for the aerospace, commercial aircraft, defense, automotive and other industries expects to create more than 50 jobs. Vista Metals plans to acquire more than 100 acres of land and build an over 75,000-square-foot facility.

“We are excited to announce our new location in Kentucky, with a plan to bring over 50 new jobs to the area,” said Andy Primack, CEO of Vista Metals. “Bowling Green is a growing city with a strong industrial business base. Critical to our success is their proven track record of attracting qualified manufacturing talent, the close interaction between business and education and their long-term community development plan. We look forward to growing our business and contributing to this great community.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily approved a 15-year incentive agreement with Vista Metals under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $2.5 million in tax incentives based on the Vista Metals’ investment in capital and job creation.

Additionally, KEDFA approved Vista Metals for up to $500,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA). KEIA allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.

Vista Metals is also entitled to receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

“The growth of Kentucky’s metals sector is not slowing down anytime soon,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “We have seen incredible investment across this industry in recent years, and Warren County has been among the leading communities for that growth. Thank you to the leaders at Vista Metals for this commitment to Kentucky. I look forward to seeing the business grow its presence in our state.”

“The opening of Vista Metals in Kentucky underscores our commitment to the aerospace industry and our recognition of the importance of delivering robust supply chains,” commented Kelly Thomas, president of Vista Metals. “This strategic investment will further support our customers’ growth in aerospace as OEMs look to more than double commercial aircraft build rates over the next two decades. Given the recovery in the markets, and strong long-term growth outlook, our intent is to invest in a manner that will enable customers to test and qualify this facility ahead of the projected growth surge, along with ongoing investments in our people, processes and equipment at our existing facilities. We look forward to growing our business in the aerospace industry and continuing to be a trusted partner to our customers.”

New Adair County Site Added To Kentucky’s Build-Ready Locations

A new Build-Ready location has been added in Adair County at the Green River Commerce Park in Columbia, KY. The announcement adds to the state’s growing list of properties certified by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. Build-Ready sites are available statewide for companies looking to locate in the commonwealth and start construction and operations quickly.

“The Build-Ready program has steadily grown over the last several years, and I’m excited to see yet another community benefit,” said Gov. Beshear. “The work that is happening in Adair County, and across the commonwealth, is a testament of Kentucky’s commitment to site development. It’s paving the way for companies to choose the commonwealth as a home for their business, bringing quality jobs and opportunities with them.”

The site includes a 150,000-square-foot Build-Ready-certified building pad on 17.8 acres. In total, the Green River Commerce Park has over 205 acres available for development. The industrial park is located along Kentucky Highway 55 and is less than four miles from Lindsey Wilson College and about 16 miles south of Campbellsville University.

“By achieving Build-Ready status, we have put our community on the map for companies seeking a location to build a new facility,” said Columbia-Adair County Economic Development Authority Chairman Larry Walker. “A certified Build-Ready pad drastically reduces the amount of time it takes a company to locate in our community. Thanks to the Adair County Fiscal Court and the city of Columbia for partnering with the EDA to make this a reality.”

To be Build-Ready-certified, a site must include a pad ready to accommodate a building of 50,000 square feet with the ability to expand to 100,000 square feet or more – and utilities extending to the site. Applicants – usually a city, county or economic development group – must have previously filed the necessary permits, as well as preliminary building plans, cost estimates and schedule projections. Applicants also are asked to provide a rendering of a potential building for the site.

Including the new site in Adair County, Kentucky is home to roughly 22 available Build-Ready sites. Multiple other locations across the commonwealth are currently working toward certification. To date, 11 former Build-Ready-certified sites — including tracts located in Barren, Butler, Christian, Graves, Hart and Laurel counties and five sites in Warren County — have been selected by companies for new location projects.