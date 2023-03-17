Virginia Welcomes Investment From Zollner Elektronik

Germany-based Zollner Elektronik AG will invest a combined $18 million to expand in Virginia, growing its market presence in the U.S. and creating 100 new jobs.

The company acquired Electronic Instrumentation and Technology’s (EIT) Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) division in July 2022, which included locations in the City of Danville and Loudoun County. Zollner will invest $14 million to expand its manufacturing operations in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority-owned Cyber Park to develop custom electronic products for clients using proprietary technology, which will create 80 new jobs. The company will also expand its U.S. headquarters facility in Loudoun County through an additional $4 million investment, creating 20 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and West Virginia for the projects.

“Since EIT was founded in 1977, we have had a great deal of support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and local government agencies in helping us grow and prosper. The acquisition by Zollner AG will give us the advantages of a global company while being able to maintain our Virginia presence. Our locations in Leesburg and Danville have workforce availability and are supported by complete transportation systems, so we look forward to continued growth through the acquisition by Zollner,” said David Faliskie, President/Chief Executive Officer of EIT-Zollner.

Zollner Elektronik AG is the market leader in Europe’s EMS sector. A family-owned company with headquarters in Zandt, Germany, it was founded in 1965 and has grown to become a global player with over 12,000 employees and 20 locations around the globe. Its Electronics Manufacturing Service provides the complete product life cycle: Research & Development, Consultation, Production, Supply Chain Management, and After-Sales Service. Among its customers, which come from nine different industries, are top global corporations as well as small-and medium-sized companies. Through continuous organic growth, Zollner has established itself worldwide as one of the top 15 EMS providers.

“Zollner Elektronik’s decision to increase its market reach with the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Danville and U.S. headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the strength of our business climate and workforce that benefits diverse industries and locations across Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “EIT has a long history of success in the Commonwealth, and we look forward to building on that partnership with Zollner in the years to come.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Danville with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

“Zollner’s investment in EIT is an example of two dynamic electronic manufacturing and service companies linking the excellence of strong manufacturing and R&D operations in Virginia with world-renowned capabilities of an international company who is known for high-quality components sold around the world,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “EIT has been a strong player in Virginia’s electronics industry with research and innovation that led to breakthrough technologies for a quarter of a century. During this time, they have worked closely with Zollner, a company that has grown to become one of the top 15 EMS service providers in the world over the past five decades. Zollner’s investment in EIT will increase the Virginia workforce and facilities and, even more importantly, will provide access to an extended customer base to ensure the success of the operations for future generations.”

Support for Zollner Elektronik AG’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.