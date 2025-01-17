Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Business Facilities Quiz

Quiz of The Week: Virginia

Discover fascinating insights into Virginia's economy, from its national ranking to key trends shaping its growth. Explore the organizations and data sources that provide a deeper understanding of the state's economic landscape.

Business Facilities Quiz Of The Week, Virginia quiz


Virginia’s economy plays a vital role in the national landscape, with its size, growth, and key industries contributing to its prominence. Ever wonder how it stacks up or which industries are driving the buzz? Dive into the details with a closer look at the numbers, the organizations behind them, and the stories they tell about the state’s economic pulse.

Virginia quiz
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Micron Technology To Invest $3B For Virginia Expansion

Virginia quiz
The global semiconductor maker will add 340 jobs at its Manassas, VA site.

Micron Technology, Inc. is expanding its Virginia operation in the City of Manassas, with a$2.17 billion investment. This project will enable the modernization of the semiconductor maker’s existing Manassas facility to produce state-of-the-present DRAM memories and address future demand for domestic automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. The company expects to add 340 jobs at the site as part of the expansion.

Continue reading…

Business Facilities Quiz, Business Facilities State Quizzes, Economic Development, Featured, Site Selection Factors, Virginia

Business Facilities Quiz, Business Incentives, Capital Investment, corporate expansion, Doing business in Virginia, Economic Development, quiz, Quiz of the Week, Single Location, Site Selection, Virginia Economy, Workforce Development

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Business Benefits In Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

groninger USA Will Invest $15.1M To Expand In North Carolina

Next

GlobalFoundries Plans New York Advanced Packaging And Photonics Center

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly