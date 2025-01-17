Virginia’s economy plays a vital role in the national landscape, with its size, growth, and key industries contributing to its prominence. Ever wonder how it stacks up or which industries are driving the buzz? Dive into the details with a closer look at the numbers, the organizations behind them, and the stories they tell about the state’s economic pulse.
Micron Technology To Invest $3B For Virginia Expansion
The global semiconductor maker will add 340 jobs at its Manassas, VA site.
Micron Technology, Inc. is expanding its Virginia operation in the City of Manassas, with a$2.17 billion investment. This project will enable the modernization of the semiconductor maker’s existing Manassas facility to produce state-of-the-present DRAM memories and address future demand for domestic automotive, aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. The company expects to add 340 jobs at the site as part of the expansion.