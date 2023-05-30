HEYCO Werk USA Inc., a subsidiary of Germany-based HEYCO Group, will invest $5.4 million to expand its existing Virginia operation. The Greensville County location supplies precision plastic molded parts for the automotive industry as well as various industrial markets. HEYCO Werk USA services automotive products for all BMW SUV models worldwide and will expand production to meet the growing needs of BMW plants in South Carolina, China, and South Africa. The project will create 21 new jobs.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and extend our engagement at our Greensville County location as we build on the success of the last few years. Our production plant in Greensville County plays an important strategic role within the HEYCO Group,” said CEO & President Daniel Dittmar. “With this latest investment we set an important milestone for the future of our manufacturing operation and prepare the plant with new technologies, ensuring both the long-term success of our company and our position as an attractive and viable employer in Greensville County.”

The HEYCO Group has eight sites worldwide with approximately 1,250 employees. HEYCO Werk USA Inc. established a facility in the U.S. in 2014 and has operated the Greensville County, Virginia plant since 2019.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Greensville County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $135,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Greensville County with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“A diverse, steadily growing ecosystem of automotive manufacturers, innovators, and customers is thriving in the Commonwealth, and HEYCO Werk USA benefits from strategic access to our specialized supply chains and strong manufacturing base,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The Virginia operation has expanded HEYCO’s production footprint to serve BMW plants worldwide, and we are thrilled the company will create more high-quality manufacturing jobs for the hardworking citizens of Greensville County.”

“Virginia’s central location provides access to major hubs of economic activity and is ideally positioned for the export and import of automotive products, providing a recipe for success for HEYCO Werk USA,” said Virginia Department of Commerce and Trade Secretary Caren Merrick. “We are committed to driving job growth in every region of the Commonwealth and look forward to supporting the company’s expansion and creation of 21 new jobs.”

Altec Industries To Expand In Botetourt County

Industrial machinery manufacturer Altec Industries will invest $1.4 million to expand the production of its construction equipment product line in Botetourt County. The project will create 150 new jobs at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield.

A privately held company that produces aerial devices, digger derricks, and boom truck cranes, as well as many other truck body tools used by a broad spectrum of industrial customers, Altec provides products and services in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

VEDP worked with Botetourt County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Altec’s job creation through the VJIP.

“Altec Industries has a well-established reputation as an outstanding corporate steward in Botetourt County, and this expansion bolsters the company’s commitment to the region and to Virginia,” said Gov. Youngkin. “Creating 150 new jobs and reinvesting in the region sends a clear message to manufacturers that the Commonwealth is the right place to locate and grow, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Altec.”