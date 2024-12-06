Cambridge Pavers, AttainX Invest In Virginia, Creating 87 Jobs

Cambridge Pavers, a leading manufacturer of pavers, slabs, and wall systems, will invest $47.35 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. The company plans to build a 150,000-square-foot facility in Ringgold East Industrial Park, creating 55 new jobs. Cambridge Pavers manufactures hardscape products used in patios, landscaping, and pool decks. This Virginia location will expand the company’s manufacturing footprint beyond its New Jersey headquarters to serve customers throughout the United States.

Cambridge Pavers Inc. is building a manufacturing facility in Pittslvania County, Virginia. (Photo: Cambridge Pavers)

“It is with great anticipation and a deep sense of pride that we announce our investment to establish a new manufacturing facility in Virginia,” said Cambridge Founder and CEO Charles H. Gamarekian. “This expansion represents a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Cambridge Pavers, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, precision, and excellence in every aspect of our business.”

“The addition of Cambridge Pavers to Southside Virginia’s manufacturing community reinforces its position as a prime location for companies seeking expansion opportunities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The region’s robust infrastructure and dedicated workforce, combined with Virginia’s strategic location advantage, continue to attract diverse manufacturers to the Commonwealth. We look forward to supporting Cambridge Pavers’ success in their new Virginia operation.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $220,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project.

Cybersecurity Firm Expanding Fairfax County Presence

AttainX, Inc. will invest $175,000 to expand its operations in Fairfax County. The expansion, driven by recent Department of Defense contract awards, will create 32 new jobs. AttainX provides cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence, and business operations services to federal agencies. The company chose to grow its existing presence in Fairfax County due to the region’s proximity to federal customers and its robust technology ecosystem. The company’s expertise includes software application development, testing, maintenance, cloud technologies, enterprise architecture, big data, and digital transformation services. AttainX also maintains an Engineering Division supporting the Air Force and Navy.

“We are incredibly grateful for this award, which highlights the dedication of our talented team,” said AttainX, Inc. President/CEO Sheryll Manoj. “With this support, we’re poised to attract and employ talent in Fairfax County, contributing to the economic and technological growth of Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the project for Virginia and will support job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

$2.4M Awarded To Three Virginia Port Cities

Gov. Youngkin has announced $2.4 million in Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund awards for Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth. The three grants of $800,000 each will support a Seafood Market in Newport News, vital shipyard improvements in Norfolk, and a dual rail transload facility in Portsmouth.

“We are making crucial investments in both our port infrastructure, and our port communities,” said Gov. Youngkin. “By breathing new life into these structures, we are able to turn dilapidated, abandoned buildings into sources of job creation, economic prosperity and community pride.”

The Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund awarded $2.4 million to the cities of Newport News, Norfolk, and Portsmouth. (Photo: Portsmouth Economic Development)

“The projects supported by these grants will add great value to community development efforts and create jobs in Newport News, Norfolk, and Portsmouth,” said Secretary Merrick. “Currently, these sites are a deterrent to economic development in the surrounding port host areas and regions, and with support from the PHCRF, they are now part of the attraction efforts.”

“The flexibility of the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund is integral to its effectiveness, allowing for a wide variety of redevelopment activities,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Bryan Horn. “Each project is being redeveloped for a market-driven purpose and will breathe new life both into the communities and into these derelict structures.”