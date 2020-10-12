Strategic East Coast Location

Interstates 81 and 77 intersect in the heart of the VIAA region, with I-77 stretching North through Bland into West Virginia, and stretching South to Fancy Gap into North Carolina; while I-81 stretches through the region from just North of the Tennessee state line, through Marion into Wytheville and Fort Chiswell. Two major interstates traversing the region allow for prime access to three fourths of the U.S. population in a day’s truck drive, as well as access to three major ports on the East Coast – Norfolk, Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. Learn more.