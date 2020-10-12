Strategic East Coast Location

Interstates 81 and 77 intersect in the heart of the VIAA region, with I-77 stretching North through Bland into West Virginia, and stretching South to Fancy Gap into North Carolina; while I-81 stretches through the region from just North of the Tennessee state line, through Marion into Wytheville and Fort Chiswell. Two major interstates traversing the region allow for prime access to three fourths of the U.S. population in a day’s truck drive, as well as access to three major ports on the East Coast – Norfolk, Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Savannah, Georgia. Learn more.

VIAA: Southwest Virginia nonmetropolitan area and Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN–VA metropolitan area. Southeast US: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Building Better People

Our greatest feature is our people.

With industry-leading credentialing programs, state-of-the-art training facilities, and a collaborative commitment to develop and maintain a strong workforce pipeline, our region boasts a motivated, experienced, and dedicated workforce. With access to the world-class engineering institute – Virginia Tech – and to advanced training programs in welding, machining, and mechatronics at the Southwest Virginia Manufacturing Center of Excellence, our people are eager to learn from some of the best in the business.

Building Better Quality

With a focus on the future, the top priority of our leaders is to develop and maintain high-quality infrastructure.

We understand the importance of proper access to quality transportation systems, top-quality supplies of electricity, water, broadband and other necessary utilities, and access to quality sites and buildings. From shovel-ready sites and a quality workforce, to reliable utility services from major utility providers like Appalachian Power, we have it all in our region.

Building Stronger Industry

Industry is strong because our region is strong.

Home to internationally recognized companies, successful mid-sized enterprises, and innovative start-ups, our region is committed to supporting industry regardless of size. With a rich heritage in agriculture and a strong manufacturing base, the region is currently composed of the following sectors: Plastics and Advanced Materials, Food and Beverage Processing, Automotive Equipment Manufacturing, and Logistics and Warehousing.

Featured Locations, Sites & Buildings

PROGRESS PARK: RAIL SERVED LOT 24

Lot 24 is a 232-acre site offering a 166-acre pad with rail service and high capacity infrastructure.

WILDWOOD COMMERCE PARK

New infrastructure (water, sewer, access road, and telecommunications) is in place to serve the park.

PATHWAY PARK: INDUSTRIAL PARK RD CHILHOWIE, VA

Located between Roanoke, VA and Knoxville, TN 37 miles to I-77 and 54 miles to I-26.

Featured Videos

Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company, Based in Galax, Virginia

Based in Galax, Virginia, Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company manufactures bedroom furniture. In 1919, two men, B.C. Vaughan and J.D. Bassett, Sr., both of whom were from Bassett, Virginia, first founded our company. Mr. Bassett, Sr., and his brother, C.C. Bassett, also founded what today is well known as Bassett Furniture Industries.
Read more
